Back

Drop-off point at Our Tampines Hub lets you donate used mail packaging

Don't throw away your Christmas shopping packaging just yet.

Sumita Thiagarajan | December 26, 2020, 07:01 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

After online shopping, most of us will have mail packaging that we might throw away.

However, an initiative in Singapore, Package Pals, helps to collect single-use mail packaging and distributes them to retailers to be used again.

What to donate

Here are the items they accept for recycling, with specified sizes:

  • Poly mailers (A4 size and larger)

  • Paper envelopes (A4 size and larger)

  • Clear plastic wrappers (A4 size and larger)

  • Padded envelopes (small or large)

  • Bubble wrap (small or large)

Where & how to donate

Before you drop off your used mail packaging, remember to remove any private information on your mailing labels.

For poly mailers, Package Pals recommends using alcohol, nail polish remover to can remove permanent marker ink, or to write over private information with a dry erase marker before wiping it off.

For paper products, you can use correction tape or permanent markers to cancel out your details. You can also paste a piece of paper over private information.

Make sure all old logos and shipping labels are covered or blacked out as well.

The drop-off point is located near the SingPost POPStation or Central Plaza near Our Tampines Hub.

Here's what the yellow-coloured drop off point looks like:

Photo via package.pals/Instagram

More details can be found on their Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐥𝐬 🌿📦 (@package.pals)

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via E Tan/Google Maps & package.pals/Instagram

S'pore students can get free textbooks & study materials at Bishan CC on Dec. 27, 2020

Great.

December 26, 2020, 06:37 PM

S'porean, 17, chooses homeschool to look after sister who can't talk, eat & move

Stories of Us: When Amelia was about 18-months old, she was diagnosed with a degenerative condition which slowly took away many of her abilities. Her sister Amanda tells us about their close relationship.

December 26, 2020, 06:33 PM

Phase 3: Things you need to know about funerals, marriages & worship services

Live performances will be permitted too.

December 26, 2020, 06:03 PM

Here are the last bus & train timings for New Year's Eve 2020 in S'pore

Hurray.

December 26, 2020, 05:12 PM

MOH orders suspension of Concord International Hospital over lapses that affected patient safety

The private hospital is situated on Adam Road.

December 26, 2020, 04:16 PM

10 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 26, all imported

More details tonight.

December 26, 2020, 03:40 PM

The lead up to Low Thia Khiang stepping down as WP's Sec-Gen, as told by party insider Yee Jenn Jong

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 26, 2020, 03:30 PM

Box jellyfish the size of 10-cent coins spotted in S'pore mangroves, harmless to humans

Cute.

December 26, 2020, 03:00 PM

Asahi Strawberry Chu-Hi & Mogitate Grape drinks available at 7-Eleven S'pore for limited time

Wowsers.

December 26, 2020, 02:35 PM

S'pore teens allegedly used 100 small frogs in cruel foosball game during Christmas period

No no no no no.

December 26, 2020, 01:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.