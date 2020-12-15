Back

Mahathir says he doesn't mind being PM for 3rd time if he has 'enough votes'

He called for lawmakers to think about replacing the 'weak' government led by PM Muhyiddin.

Kayla Wong | December 15, 2020, 02:19 PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said if he has "enough votes", he does not mind being the PM, The Star reported.

He made the proclamation during a Monday (Dec. 14) joint press conference with former political rival Tengku Razaleigh, better known as Ku Li.

Screenshot via Astro Awani's livestream

In addition, they said they are prepared to form a "unity government" if Budget 2021 fails to be passed.

Mahathir's comment comes despite both of them saying they are not aiming to head the new government themselves if one is formed, Malay Mail reported.

According to The Star, Mahathir, who served as Malaysia's fourth and seventh PM, also criticised the Perikatan Nasional government led by PM Muhyiddin Yassin, saying that "all of those in the government" only think about their "own political gains and big salaries".

They further said they want to have policies that will advance the country not for their own parties or themselves, and called for members of parliament to consider replacing the "weak" government with one that would help Malaysia's economy be revitalised as an "Asian Tiger".

Mahathir also claimed that he is not working with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as the latter "does not talk" to him.

Back in June, he said he had no intention to return as prime minister for a third time, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Should the third and final vote to pass Budget 2021 be blocked by opposition members of parliament, it would signal a loss of confidence in Muhyiddin's leadership, and it might also trigger a snap election, according to Reuters.

Top image via Faris Hadziq/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

