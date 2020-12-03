Back

Pulau Ubin macaques playfully dive-bomb & frolick in waters like nobody's watching

Making a splash.

Ashley Tan | December 03, 2020, 07:21 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

The similarities between animals and humans can sometimes be quite startling.

Recently, a group of macaques were spotted playing in the waters off Pulau Ubin — just like children at a swimming pool or water park.

Monkeying around

A video posted to Facebook group Nature Society Singapore by Yue Sien Wee showed the troop of creatures splashing around in the mangrove waters at Chek Jawa.

Monkeys were seen swimming around, while others would climb up the nearby trees, before cannonballing into water.

Some also chased each other around in the water.

The macaques did not appear to be aware of the onlookers at first.

A surprising sight to visitors

In her post, Yue expressed his surprise at the sight, saying he never expected that they would "love the water this much".

In the background, another person notes that visiting Pulau Ubin, and possibly coming across such a sight in the wild, is better than going to the zoo.

Towards the end of the clip, a male monkey nearer to the path starts to fornicate with another female, leading Yue and his family to comically go "Aiyoh", "So cute, the baby" and "R-rated, cannot see," before the camera pans away.

Macaques can swim well

Long-tailed macaques, like the ones in Singapore, are known to be proficient swimmers and divers.

Individuals are known to dive into mangrove water to hunt for food like crabs and other crustaceans.

However, this isn't the case for all primates — apes like chimpanzees and orangutans typically stay away from water as they cannot swim.

You can watch Yue's full video here.

Top photo from Yue Sien Wee / FB

Man poses as landlord of Sin Ming Lane unit, attacks mother & child after he was found out

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 03, 2020, 07:37 PM

S'pore competition watchdog looking into possible merger between Grab & Gojek

CCCS is looking into the matter.

December 03, 2020, 07:31 PM

Mummy Yummy offers free meals to support blind 70-year-old selling biscuits in Redhill

He is also receiving support from the SSO and a church group.

December 03, 2020, 07:30 PM

Indonesian arrested by S'pore police coast guard for involvement in illegal entry case tested positive for Covid-19

He is accused of facilitating the illegal entry of four Indonesian men in October 2020.

December 03, 2020, 06:28 PM

Dinosaur-themed carnival market at Changi Airport has nearly 50 retail & food stalls from now till Dec. 27

Dinosaur year.

December 03, 2020, 06:25 PM

Esplanade does mobile performances on truck for those in welfare homes & eldercare facilities

Not a food truck.

December 03, 2020, 06:04 PM

Should couples try for a baby during Covid-19? Can Covid-19 be passed from mother to baby during birth? We ask an OBGYN.

Here’s what to know.

December 03, 2020, 06:00 PM

S$4.5 million Toto jackpot up for grabs in Dec. 3, 2020 draw

Making money moves.

December 03, 2020, 04:57 PM

S'pore disappointed with UN commission removing cannabis from dangerous drugs list

Out of 53 votes, 27 member states voted for the removal of cannabis from the list, while 25 voted against it.

December 03, 2020, 04:55 PM

Spize fined S$32,000 for 2018 mass food poisoning resulting in 1 death

Some closure.

December 03, 2020, 04:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.