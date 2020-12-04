M1 internet service disrupted in S'pore on Dec. 4, 2020

Local Internet service provider M1 seems to be disrupted in parts of Singapore.

According to Downdetector, M1 started facing problems around 6pm on Friday (Dec. 4).

The most reported problems on downdetector.sg were Internet service disruptions.

M1 shared on their Facebook page that some customers may experience difficulties accessing fibre and fixed voice services in some parts of Singapore.

Internet users affected by M1 service disruption

Several users responded to M1's notice, flagging their concerns.

According to commenters who subscribe to M1's Internet service, areas such as Pasir Ris, Bedok, and Kallang appear to have been affected by the disruption.

Mothership reached out to M1 for further information on the outage.

"Our fibre and fixed voice services were disrupted at around 6.30pm today, affecting some users in parts of Singapore. Our engineers and recovery team are onsite and service restoration is currently underway," M1's spokesperson said. "We are working with all relevant parties to ensure that the affected service will be restored as soon as possible. Affected individuals can monitor updates on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/m1limited/) where updates will be posted as soon as information becomes available. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our users and thank you for your patience and understanding."

