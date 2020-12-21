M1 users face internet disruptions on Dec. 21 morning, 2nd time in 1 month

M1 received reports of broadband service disruption at around 11am today, affecting some users in parts of Singapore.

Our engineers and recovery team were immediately activated and the issue was resolved and service was progressively restored.

The incident was caused by a faulty equipment card which we have replaced. Given the recurrence we will be reviewing our complete broadband technical architecture to prevent the occurrence of such incidents.

We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to our users and thank you for your patience and understanding."