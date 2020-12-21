M1 users face internet disruptions on Dec. 21 morning, 2nd time in 1 month

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Local Internet service provider M1 appears to be disrupted in parts of Singapore today (Dec. 21).
Internet service disruptions
According to Downdetector, M1 started facing problems around 11am.
According to the site, the most reported problem was Internet service disruptions.
M1 users were left frustrated
Many M1 users took to Twitter and Facebook to express their frustrations regarding the outage.
@M1Singapore Dear M1 internet is down again.— Vijay (@Vijaysjha1) December 21, 2020
@M1Singapore M1 broadband down YET AGAIN 😵— Carro the Bunny Magus (@CarroBunnyMagus) December 21, 2020
Is anyone else M1 broadband down? Mine just went down in the middle of a call @M1Singapore— dZus (@dzus77) December 21, 2020
@M1Singapore M1 home internet down at north area?— Freezoom83 (@Freezoom1983) December 21, 2020
m1 wifi is down again im gonna scream— detective conan ☽ || ASS (@rosiewcrlds) December 21, 2020
Was down on Dec. 4 too
M1 internet service was previously down on Dec. 4.
Responding to Mothership's queries, M1 said in a statement:
"M1 received reports of broadband service disruption at around 11am today, affecting some users in parts of Singapore.Our engineers and recovery team were immediately activated and the issue was resolved and service was progressively restored.
The incident was caused by a faulty equipment card which we have replaced. Given the recurrence we will be reviewing our complete broadband technical architecture to prevent the occurrence of such incidents.
We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to our users and thank you for your patience and understanding."
