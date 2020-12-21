Back

M1 users face internet disruptions on Dec. 21 morning, 2nd time in 1 month

Down again.

Syahindah Ishak | December 21, 2020, 12:01 PM

Local Internet service provider M1 appears to be disrupted in parts of Singapore today (Dec. 21).

Screenshot from Downdetector.

Internet service disruptions

According to Downdetector, M1 started facing problems around 11am.

Screenshot from Downdetector.

According to the site, the most reported problem was Internet service disruptions.

Screenshot from Downdetector.

M1 users were left frustrated

Many M1 users took to Twitter and Facebook to express their frustrations regarding the outage.

Was down on Dec. 4 too

M1 internet service was previously down on Dec. 4.

Responding to Mothership's queries, M1 said in a statement:

"M1 received reports of broadband service disruption at around 11am today, affecting some users in parts of Singapore.Our engineers and recovery team were immediately activated and the issue was resolved and service was progressively restored.

The incident was caused by a faulty equipment card which we have replaced. Given the recurrence we will be reviewing our complete broadband technical architecture to prevent the occurrence of such incidents.

We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to our users and thank you for your patience and understanding."

Top image collage from M1/FB & Downdetector.

