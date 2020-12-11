S'pore PR who breached safe distancing measures at Lazarus Island to have PR status reviewed

Luong Thi Thu Ha, a Permanent Resident (PR) who was charged with breaching safe distancing measures at Lazarus Island, has been fined S$3,000 for violating Covid-19 regulations.

Luong was part of the group of 12 that travelled to the island, but violated the Covid-19 regulations prohibiting social gatherings of more than five people who do not stay in the same place of residence.

First-time offenders could be fined up to S$10,000, face a jail term of six months or both, under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced on Dec. 11 that as Luong is a PR, her status will be reviewed as she has been convicted of an offence.

According to a press release:

"Singapore permanent residents who have been convicted of an offence will have their permanent residence (PR) status reviewed by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA). For Ms Luong Thi Thu Ha’s case, ICA will shorten the validity of her Re-Entry Permit on her next renewal."

