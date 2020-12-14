Luke's Lobster opening 2nd outlet at Jewel Changi Airport soon

About three months after its arrival in Singapore, Luke's Lobster will be opening its second outlet in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport.

Opening soon

Although the exact opening date has not been revealed, it is apparently "opening soon".

Known for its Maine-style lobster rolls, the eatery will be located beside %Arabica on the first floor of Jewel Changi Airport.

For the uninitiated, the lobster shack offer a variety of rolls made with about 113g of chilled, wild-caught lobster in a buttered bun with mayo, lemon butter and seasoning.

They also serve other seafood rolls such as crab and shrimp.

Lobster Roll (Lobsters from Maine) (S$25.50)

Crab Roll (Jonah Crabs from Massachusetts) (S$23.50)

Shrimp Roll (Shrimps from Quebec) (S$21.50)

Those who would like to try them all can consider Luke's Trio, which consists of half a lobster roll, half a crab roll, and half a shrimp roll for S$33.50.

You can view the full menu here.

Luke's Lobster Jewel Changi Airport

Address: 78 Airport Boulevard Jewel Changi Airport, #01, K200, 819666

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Related media:

https://mothership.sg/2020/09/lukes-lobster-opening/

Top photos by Andrew Wong