Circle Line extension, Cross Island Line, Thomson-East Coast Line stages 2 & 3 delayed up to 1 year

Completion of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), Cross Island Line (CRL), Jurong Region Line (JRL), Circle Line (CCL) extension, and North South Corridor (NSC) projects are estimated to be delayed for up to a year, announced the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on December 14.

This is because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the construction industry. Construction work on the new lines was suspended during the Circuit Breaker period, while the supply of construction materials was disrupted and border closures led to a manpower crunch.

TEL2 to open in Q3 2021

Stage 2 of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL2) is now expected to open in the third quarter of 2021, instead of the first quarter.

Part of the TEL2 delay is also due to a review of the rail line's software system, said LTA.

The review is prompted by a recent disruption on Stage 1 of the TEL, which is already operational.

The disruption, which occurred in early December, was caused by a signalling fault.

[TEL] UPDATE: Due to a signalling fault, there is no train service between Woodlands North and Woodlands South stations. Free regular bus and bridging bus services are available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) December 4, 2020

"As rail systems are complex, we will try to iron out as many teething issues as possible before opening the next phase," said LTA.

The revised completion and opening timelines for the remaining stages of the Thomson-East Coast Line, Cross Island Line, Jurong Region Line, Circle Line extension, and the North South Corridor are still being finalised.

Top image via LTA.