Back

S$8/pax: New water sports centre in Khatib offering kayaking at promo price

Don't forget suntan lotion.

Nigel Chua | December 03, 2020, 01:24 AM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

[Editors note on Dec. 3 at 1:15pm: An earlier version of the article stated that kayak rental is available at a promotional price of S$8 per pax for two hours.

Camelot Pte Ltd has clarified that the promotion is S$8 per pax for one hour, and S$12 per pax for two hours. The article has been amended accordingly.]

A new water sports centre at Lower Seletar Reservoir is now open for kayaking and dragonboating.

The facility is located within Lower Seletar Reservoir Park, along Yishun Avenue 1, and is approximately 1km, or a 15 minute walk away from Khatib MRT.

Photo via Camelot Pte Ltd.

Opened on Oct. 31 with brand new equipment

The water sports centre just opened for business on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Its equipment, including kayaks, paddles, and life vests are all brand new, according to Camelot Pte Ltd, the company that runs the facility.

Paddlers are not required to have certification, and will be paddling within a demarcated zone for their safety.

However, there is a minimum age of 7 years old for kayak rentals.

Camelot is currently running a promotion, in which a one-hour kayaking session costs S$8 per pax.

This applies for both single and double kayak rentals.

A longer longer two-hour session is priced at S$12 per pax for single kayaks, and S$24 per pair for double kayaks.

Dragonboat rentals available for teams

Camelot is also offering dragonboat rentals, though the company said that they are only available to dragonboat teams "for now".

Can book online or walk in

The centre offers online booking via its Picktime.com page here.

To secure your booking, you will have to select your preferred two-hour timeslot, make payment via PayNow, send a screenshot of the transaction to the centre, and wait for email confirmation.

Alternatively, patrons can simply walk in to the centre and rent their desired boat via a vending machine, which accepts cashless payments.

Opening hours

8.00am to 6.00pm every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (including Public Holidays & School Holidays)

Participants have to register by 4.30pm, and the centre observes a "last boat out" timing of 5.00pm.

You can find out more from the centre's Instagram page.

Photo via Camelot Pte Ltd.

Related story

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Camelot Pte Ltd

NUS engineers invent a way to store natural gas in solid form in just 15 minutes

Good for Singapore's energy security.

December 03, 2020, 01:00 PM

Lady on SHN at Swissotel assigned room with another person in it, found dead cockroach in other room

The hotel’s cleaning and maintenance regime has been reinforced, and is in strict adherence to stay-home-notice protocols.

December 03, 2020, 12:54 PM

Hong Kong influencer, 25, tied up by 3 men during home robbery, items worth S$621,000 stolen

Two of the robbers were wielding a fruit knife and wooden rod.

December 03, 2020, 12:42 PM

Funeral director, 38, charged over ex-boyfriend’s death at Bedok Reservoir car park

She had appeared on various media previously.

December 03, 2020, 12:28 PM

Visually impaired man selling biscuits at Redhill past 11pm, member of public concerned

The biscuit seller lives in Ang Mo Kio.

December 03, 2020, 12:26 PM

Fresh grad in Thailand quits job to sell chicken rice at roadside as starting pay was too low

His mum cooks the food while he tends to the stall.

December 03, 2020, 12:14 PM

DBS cuts Multiplier account interest rates again for 3rd time in 2020

Yet another slash.

December 03, 2020, 11:55 AM

Ang Mo Kio coffee shop sells Mentaiko Ebi Maki & more for S$8.90 per plate

For sushi lovers.

December 03, 2020, 11:42 AM

S'porean woman, 37, opens up on how fiancé ditched her 3 weeks before wedding without saying why

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 03, 2020, 10:41 AM

Woman, 38, to be charged for suspected involvement in ex-boyfriend's death at Bedok Reservoir Road

This incident happened in May.

December 03, 2020, 01:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.