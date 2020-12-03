S$8/pax: New water sports centre in Khatib offering kayaking at promo price

[Editors note on Dec. 3 at 1:15pm: An earlier version of the article stated that kayak rental is available at a promotional price of S$8 per pax for two hours.

Camelot Pte Ltd has clarified that the promotion is S$8 per pax for one hour, and S$12 per pax for two hours. The article has been amended accordingly.]

A new water sports centre at Lower Seletar Reservoir is now open for kayaking and dragonboating.

The facility is located within Lower Seletar Reservoir Park, along Yishun Avenue 1, and is approximately 1km, or a 15 minute walk away from Khatib MRT.

Opened on Oct. 31 with brand new equipment

The water sports centre just opened for business on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Its equipment, including kayaks, paddles, and life vests are all brand new, according to Camelot Pte Ltd, the company that runs the facility.

Paddlers are not required to have certification, and will be paddling within a demarcated zone for their safety.

However, there is a minimum age of 7 years old for kayak rentals.

Camelot is currently running a promotion, in which a one-hour kayaking session costs S$8 per pax.

This applies for both single and double kayak rentals.

A longer longer two-hour session is priced at S$12 per pax for single kayaks, and S$24 per pair for double kayaks.

Dragonboat rentals available for teams

Camelot is also offering dragonboat rentals, though the company said that they are only available to dragonboat teams "for now".

Can book online or walk in

The centre offers online booking via its Picktime.com page here.

To secure your booking, you will have to select your preferred two-hour timeslot, make payment via PayNow, send a screenshot of the transaction to the centre, and wait for email confirmation.

Alternatively, patrons can simply walk in to the centre and rent their desired boat via a vending machine, which accepts cashless payments.

Opening hours

8.00am to 6.00pm every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (including Public Holidays & School Holidays)

Participants have to register by 4.30pm, and the centre observes a "last boat out" timing of 5.00pm.

You can find out more from the centre's Instagram page.

