S'pore woman finds lizard & 4 'fingernail-sized' eggs hidden in wooden knife block

One woman in Singapore was in for a surprise when she inspected her kitchenware recently.

Hidden eggs

In a post on Dec. 22 on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, a woman named Ann Koh shared some pictures of several eggs inside an innocuous wooden knife block.

The four eggs, some of which were already cracked, were hidden deep inside a hole in the block.

Koh described the eggs as "tiny" and around the size of tiny fingernail. Koh added that the picture was "very zoomed in".

Here are what the eggs look like.

The eggs also turned out to be lizard eggs.

And if you look a tad more carefully, the creature itself can be seen hiding in the darkness next to the eggs.

Koh said in the comments section of the post that she did not check if the eggs were already hatched.

Her immediate reaction upon this discovery was to throw away the whole wooden block down the rubbish chute.

Nest in dark, moist areas

This isn't the first instance of lizard eggs being found in unexpected places.

Recently, a man in Singapore was changing the electrical sockets and switches for his mother-in-law, and found at least 10 lizard eggs after cracking open the casing.

House lizards, or Common house geckos, typically lay their eggs in moist, dark and cool areas. Female lizards can lay up to 20 eggs at a time.

According to pest control company Rentokil, these areas include basements, cabinets behind kitchen sinks, or behind bookshelves.

However, house lizards don't actually pose any harm or danger to humans.

Top photo from Ann Koh / FB