Ang Mo Kio childcare teacher fired after 'mishandling' boy, 4, resulting in neck abrasions

A preschool teacher has been fired after the school found that she had "physically mishandled" one of their students, a four-year-old boy.

Injuries on boy's neck

The boy's mum, Qiaohui Lim, had taken to Facebook, claiming that her son was "abused" by his childcare teacher at Little Seeds Preschool in Ang Mo Kio Ave 4.

Her son appeared to suffer from abrasions on his neck, which she showed in several photos and video clips:

Lim also said that her son was warded at Mount Alvernia hospital, but has been discharged as of Dec. 6.

This is her Facebook post:

In a separate post, she also wrote that she was sorry for not realising that the bruises on his legs and body "were not caused accidentally by (himself)".

Childcare investigated incident

Responding to Mothership's queries, Little Seeds Preschool said that they have carried out an investigation and also reported the incident to the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

The teacher was found to have "physically mishandled a four-year-old boy resulting in abrasions on the back of his neck."

It was also ascertained that the teacher had handled the child in a "rough manner", the statement said.

The teacher was let go immediately.

Little Seeds said that they take this matter seriously, and will give the child and family all the necessary support.

They added that they will continue to take measures to ensure that this type of incident does not occur.

ECDA statement

In a statement, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said they take a serious view towards any case of child mismanagement.

They were alerted to this incident by the preschool and are currently investigating the case. Meanwhile, ECDA has reached out to the parent to provide any assistance that she and her child may require.

Preschools are required to report to ECDA any incidents that have an impact on the safety of children and staff.

Preschool operators are also reminded through regular briefings and circulars to ensure vigilant supervision of children, and to provide guidance and support to teachers on classroom management.

