S'pore clinics open for Covid-19 swab test for anyone for about S$200

Get swabbed if you feel like it.

Belmont Lay | December 01, 2020, 12:48 PM

If you feel like you have Covid-19 and want a test to see if you really do, you can do so now in Singapore.

Approved private clinics in Singapore have opened for Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Anyone can go for the test, especially those requiring pre-departure testing before travel.

This group no longer require approval from the Ministry of Health for such testing.

Members of the public previously could not request for such tests if they did not meet specific testing requirements, even if they felt unwell.

PCR tests detect the genetic information -- the RNA -- of the coronavirus.

Detection is only possible if the virus is actively infecting a person.

About S$200 per test

The Straits Times reported that doctors are charging S$200, including GST, for the test.

The list of approved testing partners can be found here [PDF file].

Some clinics swab individuals from 7 years old and above, while others have no age restrictions.

Those who request tests will have to book an appointment for their swab with the clinic.

Tests will not be subsidised.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Nov. 10 that the expanded testing availability will be in tandem with Singapore resuming economic and community activities.

Gan, who is the co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, said: "We hope that through making available testing capacity from the private sector, there will be competition and there'll be more supplies available. And by doing so, we will ensure that the price they offer will be competitive, and that (it) will reflect the true cost of the test."

Top photo via Unsplash

