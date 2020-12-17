Up to 80% off Nike, Puma, Herschel & more at Redhill warehouse sale till Dec. 21

From today (Dec. 17) till Dec. 21, LINK outlet will be having a sale featuring a wide range of goods and apparel.
These items will go on sale for up to 80 per cent off its original price.
Items going on sale include branded shoes, clothing, bags, toy figurines and more from brands like:
- Adidas
- Nike
- Puma
- New Balance
- Under Armour
- Converse
- Dr Martens
- Herschel
- Fjall Raven
- Simply Toys
- Joolz
- Melissa and Doug
Here's a look at some of the items going on sale:
Nike shoes at S$50 (U.P. S$139 to S$219).
New Balance shoes from S$50 to S$85 (U.P. S$89 to S$159).
Dr Martens shoes from S$59 to S$109.
Puma apparel from S$15.60 to S$47.60 (U.P. S$39 to S$129).
Herschel items from S$20 to S$100.
Funko Pop figurines for S$10 (U.P. S$19.90).
Goldwood merchandise including tote bags and apparel going for S$25 each and S$49 for three.
Character masks going for S$29 for three (U.P. S$15).
Le Coq Sportif shoes going for S$30 each and S$50 for two.
Details
Address: 7 Chang Charn Road Singapore 169636
Dates: Dec. 17 to 21, 2020
Opening hours: 11am to 7pm
Top image from Link Outlet Store's Facebook page.
