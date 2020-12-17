Back

Up to 80% off Nike, Puma, Herschel & more at Redhill warehouse sale till Dec. 21

Deals everywhere.

Fasiha Nazren | December 17, 2020, 01:58 PM

Events

From today (Dec. 17) till Dec. 21, LINK outlet will be having a sale featuring a wide range of goods and apparel.

These items will go on sale for up to 80 per cent off its original price.

Photo from LINK's Facebook page.

Items going on sale include branded shoes, clothing, bags, toy figurines and more from brands like:

  • Adidas

  • Nike

  • Puma

  • New Balance

  • Under Armour

  • Converse

  • Dr Martens

  • Herschel

  • Fjall Raven

  • Simply Toys

  • Joolz

  • Melissa and Doug

Here's a look at some of the items going on sale:

Nike shoes at S$50 (U.P. S$139 to S$219).

Photo from LINK's Facebook page.

New Balance shoes from S$50 to S$85 (U.P. S$89 to S$159).

Photo from LINK's Facebook page.

Dr Martens shoes from S$59 to S$109.

Photo from LINK's Facebook page.

Puma apparel from S$15.60 to S$47.60 (U.P. S$39 to S$129).

Photo from LINK's Facebook page.

Herschel items from S$20 to S$100.

Photo from LINK's Facebook page.

Funko Pop figurines for S$10 (U.P. S$19.90).

Photo from LINK's Facebook page.

Goldwood merchandise including tote bags and apparel going for S$25 each and S$49 for three.

Character masks going for S$29 for three (U.P. S$15).

Photo from LINK's Facebook page.

Le Coq Sportif shoes going for S$30 each and S$50 for two.

Photo from LINK's Facebook page.

Details

Address: 7 Chang Charn Road Singapore 169636

Dates: Dec. 17 to 21, 2020

Opening hours: 11am to 7pm

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image from Link Outlet Store's Facebook page.

