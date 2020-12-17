Up to 80% off Nike, Puma, Herschel & more at Redhill warehouse sale till Dec. 21

From today (Dec. 17) till Dec. 21, LINK outlet will be having a sale featuring a wide range of goods and apparel.

These items will go on sale for up to 80 per cent off its original price.

Items going on sale include branded shoes, clothing, bags, toy figurines and more from brands like:

Adidas

Nike

Puma

New Balance

Under Armour

Converse

Dr Martens

Herschel

Fjall Raven

Simply Toys

Joolz

Melissa and Doug

Here's a look at some of the items going on sale:

Nike shoes at S$50 (U.P. S$139 to S$219).

New Balance shoes from S$50 to S$85 (U.P. S$89 to S$159).

Dr Martens shoes from S$59 to S$109.

Puma apparel from S$15.60 to S$47.60 (U.P. S$39 to S$129).

Herschel items from S$20 to S$100.

Funko Pop figurines for S$10 (U.P. S$19.90).

Goldwood merchandise including tote bags and apparel going for S$25 each and S$49 for three.

Character masks going for S$29 for three (U.P. S$15).

Le Coq Sportif shoes going for S$30 each and S$50 for two.

Details

Address: 7 Chang Charn Road Singapore 169636

Dates: Dec. 17 to 21, 2020

Opening hours: 11am to 7pm

Top image from Link Outlet Store's Facebook page.