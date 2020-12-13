Lim Tean autographs GE2020 posters of himself for fundraiser

You may have heard of "Chee-sy" mashed potatoes — Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) Chee Soon Juan's culinary fundraising endeavour.

Now here's Lim Tean with his own effort.

On Dec. 12, the Peoples Voice (PV) chief posted a photo of himself on Facebook autographing posters bearing his likeness from this year's general election.

The accompanying description of the photo said that the autographed posters would be used for fundraising.

However, Lim did not state how much the posters would be sold for, or if they are still available for purchase.

The posters were a common sight for residents of Jalan Besar GRC, where Lim mounted an unsuccessful challenge to a People's Action Party team led by Josephine Teo.

Back to party business

Lim added in the post that while he had been occupied with two libel trials involving Lee Hsien Loong, he was starting to get back to activities related to his political party.

Lim is the defence lawyer for both blogger Leong Sze Han and editor of The Online Citizen Terry Xu.

"It was great to be able to get together with my party members and volunteers last week," wrote Lim.

Criticism of Waterloo St project

He added that PV had finished an internal review of the elections, before declaring the party would improve the lives of Singaporeans and "reverse the regression which has plagued our nation for these last two decades!"

It appears that the first thing on Lim's agenda was the Waterloo Street Enhancement project.

The outspoken opposition politician published a Dec. 13 Facebook post of his visit to the shophouses that now house ex-Sungei Road market vendors, while criticising the government's plans for Waterloo Street.

Top image from Lim Tean's Facebook page