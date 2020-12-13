Back

Lim Tean autographs GE2020 posters of himself for fundraiser

GE2020 memorabilia.

Andrew Koay | December 13, 2020, 03:19 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

You may have heard of "Chee-sy" mashed potatoes — Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) Chee Soon Juan's culinary fundraising endeavour.

Now here's Lim Tean with his own effort.

On Dec. 12, the Peoples Voice (PV) chief posted a photo of himself on Facebook autographing posters bearing his likeness from this year's general election.

The accompanying description of the photo said that the autographed posters would be used for fundraising.

However, Lim did not state how much the posters would be sold for, or if they are still available for purchase.

The posters were a common sight for residents of Jalan Besar GRC, where Lim mounted an unsuccessful challenge to a People's Action Party team led by Josephine Teo.

Back to party business

Lim added in the post that while he had been occupied with two libel trials involving Lee Hsien Loong, he was starting to get back to activities related to his political party.

Lim is the defence lawyer for both blogger Leong Sze Han and editor of The Online Citizen Terry Xu.

"It was great to be able to get together with my party members and volunteers last week," wrote Lim.

Criticism of Waterloo St project

He added that PV had finished an internal review of the elections, before declaring the party would improve the lives of Singaporeans and "reverse the regression which has plagued our nation for these last two decades!"

It appears that the first thing on Lim's agenda was the Waterloo Street Enhancement project.

The outspoken opposition politician published a Dec. 13 Facebook post of his visit to the shophouses that now house ex-Sungei Road market vendors, while criticising the government's plans for Waterloo Street.

Top image from Lim Tean's Facebook page

Long check-in waits reported at Hilton S'pore, Pan Pacific, Four Points by Sheraton on Dec. weekends

So many people spending so much time waiting to rediscover Singapore.

December 13, 2020, 01:49 PM

S'pore man finds cockroach in noodles from Yishun store & hid in room for the rest of the day

Not the crunch he was hoping for.

December 13, 2020, 12:51 PM

Cashless Cheers outlet with no staff opens in Our Tampines Hub

Take whatever you want and run.

December 13, 2020, 11:57 AM

Starbucks S'pore giving out drinking glass with purchase of Venti-sized drink at 12 outlets

24th anniversary.

December 13, 2020, 11:54 AM

Joy Luck Teahouse opening at Causeway Point on Dec. 18 with Milo Pineapple Buns

Woodlands.

December 13, 2020, 11:22 AM

New site at St John's Island, Bendera Bay, opens for dive trips & sustainable fishing workshops

Volunteer-led programmes will kickstart in early 2021.

December 13, 2020, 11:07 AM

PM Lee: S’pore will work to 'push the envelope on climate ambition'

The country also intends to meet its commitments set out in the Paris Agreement.

December 13, 2020, 09:58 AM

Grand Park Orchard staycation guests forced to wait 4+ hours in crowded conditions for check-in

Staff allegedly did not inform guests of what was happening for several hours.

December 13, 2020, 12:04 AM

8 imported cases in S'pore include 5 S'poreans & 1 PR

Today's update in full.

December 12, 2020, 10:42 PM

Japanese film festival back in 2020 due to high demand from Japan-loving S’poreans

The event ends on Dec. 20.

December 12, 2020, 10:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.