No more time limit for weekday visits to S'pore libraries from Jan. 4, 2021

Guan Zhen Tan | December 29, 2020, 02:46 PM

In January 2021, more services will resume at National Library Board (NLB)'s libraries and archives.

NLB announced more details in a Facebook post today (Dec. 3).

Time limit for weekdays lifted

Starting from Jan. 4,  there will be no time limit placed on visits to the libraries and archives on weekdays.

Visitors will not have to book their slots online before arriving at the library on weekdays as well.

On weekends, however, time-limits will remain in place, and visitors can make online bookings via this website.

The limit is two hours per visit for all public libraries, and three hours for the regional libraries, the National Archives of Singapore and the National Library, including the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library and Study Lounge.

You can check the crowd levels at libraries and the Archives before visiting via this website or the NLB mobile app.

More public programmes to resume

NLB will also gradually resume public programmes, except guided tours, with safe-distancing measures in place.

There will also be an increase in the capacity of the Oldham Theatre in the National Archives of Singapore, to 66 people.

Do note that the loan period for all library materials will be reverted to three weeks from Jan. 2, 2021, instead of the current six weeks.

