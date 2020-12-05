Back

Man, 95, selling massive 10-bedroom Bukit Timah bungalow valued at S$17 million

Massive place.

Tanya Ong | December 05, 2020, 06:45 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

A 95-year-old patriarch is looking to sell his massive bungalow along Lewis Road.

The bungalow has 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, an 18m lap pool, a basement gym and two entrances, occupying a staggering 9,637 sqft of land.

10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Jerald Foo, marketing manager at ERA Realty who is co-broking the house, told Mothership that all of the bedrooms in the house have en suite bathrooms.

Parts of the house, such as the bathrooms, were also renovated recently in the past two years.

According to EdgeProp, the patriarch had acquired the bungalow 25 years ago.

As some of his family members have moved out over the years, only a few family members live in the house now.

The 95-year-old occupies an en suite bedroom on the first level of the house.

A look inside the massive home

The house has 2.5 storeys.

Its interior is also decorated in an "eclectic oriental" style, with art and antiques dotting the entire place.

Here's a look at the interior:

FooHouseProperties/YouTube

FooHouseProperties/YouTube

FooHouseProperties/YouTube

FooHouseProperties/YouTube

FooHouseProperties/YouTube

The basement also has a lap pool and gym.

FooHouseProperties/YouTube

FooHouseProperties/YouTube

Foo said that the house has been on the market since 2019.

There have also been "quite a fair bit" of viewings since then, Foo said.

The house has been valued at S$17 million, but the owner's asking price of S$16.8 million is "negotiable", EdgeProp reported.

Here's Foo's video:

Top photo via FooHouseProperties/YouTube.

10-day suspension for Tampines Mall Seoul Garden after allowing 13-member family dinner

One of the family members later tested positive for Covid-19.

December 05, 2020, 06:28 PM

'What a lot of people need right now is assurance': S'pore career coach on meeting dejected jobseekers

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 05, 2020, 05:47 PM

Woman, 48, apprehended by Police after standing in the middle of Beach Road on rainy afternoon

The police received a call for assistance.

December 05, 2020, 05:35 PM

Orchard Gateway Foot Locker ordered to suspend operations for 10 days for breaching Covid-19 measures

Further enforcement action may also be taken.

December 05, 2020, 04:50 PM

Female poly grad, 19, works as butcher on weekends while waiting to enter university

Stories of Us: Nazneen Khaja grew up embarrassed about her father's work as a butcher. These days she's embracing it.

December 05, 2020, 03:56 PM

Man who developed symptoms after testing negative among 13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 5

Latest update.

December 05, 2020, 03:49 PM

Nene Chicken has cheese pull chicken hotplate in solo & sharing portions from S$15.90

Yummy.

December 05, 2020, 03:47 PM

Jurong hawker sells handmade soon kueh with translucent skin, has kimchi pork & other fillings

Looks good.

December 05, 2020, 02:30 PM

Android users can create SafeEntry shortcut on phone to scan QR codes with only 1 click

Life-hack.

December 05, 2020, 01:16 PM

S'pore's largest Timezone opens at Westgate with over 200 games & attractions, mini bowling alley

18,000 sqft of fun.

December 05, 2020, 01:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.