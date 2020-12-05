Man, 95, selling massive 10-bedroom Bukit Timah bungalow valued at S$17 million

A 95-year-old patriarch is looking to sell his massive bungalow along Lewis Road.

The bungalow has 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, an 18m lap pool, a basement gym and two entrances, occupying a staggering 9,637 sqft of land.

10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Jerald Foo, marketing manager at ERA Realty who is co-broking the house, told Mothership that all of the bedrooms in the house have en suite bathrooms.

Parts of the house, such as the bathrooms, were also renovated recently in the past two years.

According to EdgeProp, the patriarch had acquired the bungalow 25 years ago.

As some of his family members have moved out over the years, only a few family members live in the house now.

The 95-year-old occupies an en suite bedroom on the first level of the house.

A look inside the massive home

The house has 2.5 storeys.

Its interior is also decorated in an "eclectic oriental" style, with art and antiques dotting the entire place.

Here's a look at the interior:

The basement also has a lap pool and gym.

Foo said that the house has been on the market since 2019.

There have also been "quite a fair bit" of viewings since then, Foo said.

The house has been valued at S$17 million, but the owner's asking price of S$16.8 million is "negotiable", EdgeProp reported.

