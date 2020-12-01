Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19.
Has mild symptoms
According to a statement from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, Hamilton woke up on Monday (Nov. 30) morning with mild symptoms.
He was told that a contact prior to his arrival at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday (Nov. 29) had tested positive for the virus.
Hamilton then took further test and received a positive result.
Currently in isolation
He is now isolating in accordance with Covid-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines.
This means that he will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix.
However, Hamilton's replacement driver has yet to be announced.
The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team said in its statement:
"Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him our very best wishes for a swift recovery."
