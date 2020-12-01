Back

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

He is now in isolation.

Syahindah Ishak | December 01, 2020, 04:00 PM

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19.

Has mild symptoms

According to a statement from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, Hamilton woke up on Monday (Nov. 30) morning with mild symptoms.

He was told that a contact prior to his arrival at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday (Nov. 29) had tested positive for the virus.

Hamilton then took further test and received a positive result.

Currently in isolation

He is now isolating in accordance with Covid-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines.

This means that he will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix.

However, Hamilton's replacement driver has yet to be announced.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team said in its statement:

"Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him our very best wishes for a swift recovery."

You can read the full statement here:

