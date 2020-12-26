Here are the last bus & train timings for New Year's Eve 2020 in S'pore

Public transport operators are extending their service hours for all train lines and selected bus services this New Year's Eve (Thursday, Dec. 31).

Here's a handy guide summarising the revised timings if you're staying out late this New Year's Eve.

North-South Line (NSL) and East-West Line (EWL)

The last trains on these two lines will depart from City Hall on Jan. 1, at 1 am.

They will terminate at Marina South Pier, Jurong East, Pasir Ris, and Tuas Link.

Circle Line (CL)

The last trains on the CL will depart

From Harbourfront to Dhoby Ghaut at 12:24am.

From Dhoby Ghaut towards Harbourfront at 12:27am.

North-East Line (NEL)

The last trains on the NEL will depart

From Punggol to HarbourFront Station at 12:32 am.

From HarbourFront Station to Punggol at 1 am.

Downtown Line (DTL)

The last trains on the DTL will depart from Bukit Panjang Station and Expo Station at 12:34 am.

Sengkang-Punggol LRT

The last train from Sengkang LRT will depart at 1:37 am, while the last train from the Punggol LRT will depart at 1:39 am.

SBS Transit buses

22 bus services will have their bus service timings extended.

This includes the following: 60A, 63M, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804 and 812.

Ang Mo Kio Interchange: Buses 261 and 269 will depart at 1:35am.

Bedok Interchange: Buses 222, 225G, 228, 229 will depart at 1:30am.

Bishan Interchange: Bus 410W will depart at 1:35am.

Boon Lay Interchange: Buses 181, 240, 241, 243G will depart at 1:50am.

Eunos Interchange: Buses 60A and 63M will depart at 1:25am.

Hougang Central Interchange: Bus 325 will depart at 1:40am.

Serangoon Interchange: Bus 315 will depart at 1:40am.

Tampines Interchange: Buses 291, 292, 293 will depart at 1:40am.

Toa Payoh Interchange: Buses 232 and 238 will depart at 1:25am.

Yishun Interchange: Buses 804 and 812 will depart at 2:05am.

SMRT buses

SMRT will be extending the bus service timings of 14 bus services, namely 300, 301, 302, 307, 859A, 883A, 901, 911, 912, 913, 920, 922, 973A, and 983A.

Bukit Panjang interchange: Buses 920, 922, and 973A will depart at 1:50am.

Choa Chu Kang interchange: Buses 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A will depart at 2:05am.

Sembawang interchange: 859A and 883A will depart at 2am.

Woodlands interchange: 901, 911, 912, and 913 will depart at 1:55am.

Tower Transit Singapore

Tower Transit Singapore will be extending the bus service timings of 14 services: 143M, 172A, 189A, 282, 284, 285, 333, 334, 335, 941, 945, 947, 974, 974A.

Bukit Panjang Station Exit A: Bus 974A will depart at 1:50am.

Opp Choa Chu Kang Station: Bus 974 will depart at 2:05am.

Clementi Interchange: Buses 282, 284, 285 will depart at 1:35am.

Jurong East Interchange: Buses 143M, 333, 334, 335 will depart at 2:20am.

Bukit Batok Interchange: Buses 173A, 189A, 941, 945, and 947 will depart at 2:15am.

Top image via Jia Wei Ng/Unsplash