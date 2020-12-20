Lanterns of famous landmarks at Jurong Lake Gardens lit every night till Jan. 3, 2021

Lanterns depicting famous landmarks worldwide are now on display at Jurong Lake Gardens till Jan. 3, 2021.
As part of "A Better Tomorrow" Festival of Lights 2020, they will be lit from 7pm to 11pm.
The lanterns are all hand-crafted by 100 professional lantern masters.
Here are some of the awe-inspiring lanterns at the park:
France
China
Japan
United Kingdom
India
United States
Australia
Dubai
