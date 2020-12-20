Back

Lanterns of famous landmarks at Jurong Lake Gardens lit every night till Jan. 3, 2021

Looks marvellous.

Kayla Wong | December 20, 2020, 07:19 PM

Events

Lanterns depicting famous landmarks worldwide are now on display at Jurong Lake Gardens till Jan. 3, 2021.

As part of "A Better Tomorrow" Festival of Lights 2020, they will be lit from 7pm to 11pm.

The lanterns are all hand-crafted by 100 professional lantern masters.

Here are some of the awe-inspiring lanterns at the park:

France

Image via GoCyling

China

Image via GoCyling

Image via GoCyling

Image via GoCyling

Japan

Image via GoCyling

Image via GoCyling

Image via GoCyling

United Kingdom

Image via GoCyling

India

Image via GoCyling

United States

Image via GoCyling

Australia

Image via GoCyling

Image via GoCyling

Dubai

Image via GoCyling

