Lanterns of famous landmarks at Jurong Lake Gardens lit every night till Jan. 3, 2021

Lanterns depicting famous landmarks worldwide are now on display at Jurong Lake Gardens till Jan. 3, 2021.

As part of "A Better Tomorrow" Festival of Lights 2020, they will be lit from 7pm to 11pm.

The lanterns are all hand-crafted by 100 professional lantern masters.

Here are some of the awe-inspiring lanterns at the park:

France

China

Japan

United Kingdom

India

United States

Australia

Dubai

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn