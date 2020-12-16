KNS restaurant at Jurong suspended for 2 weeks over cockroach infestation, fined S$1200

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will suspend the license of KNS restaurant, an eatery located at a multi-storey carpark along Jurong West Street 93, for its failure to keep premises free of cockroaches.

This suspension will last for two weeks from Dec. 14 to Dec. 27.

In addition, the restaurant will also be fined S$1,200, according to a press release by the agency.

SFA added that KNS restaurant had accumulated a total of 18 demerit points over a 12-month period, with two counts of failing to clear the cockroach infestation, and one count of failing to register an assistant.

Each count saw the restaurant receiving six demerit points.

All food handlers must re-take and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course

As such, all of the restaurant's food handlers must re-take and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course, before they can resume working as food handlers.

Food hygiene officers working at the suspended restaurant will also have to re-take and pass the WSQ Conduct Food & Beverage Hygiene Audit course to ensure that they are properly trained and qualified.

For accumulating more than 12 demerit points, the restaurant could have been suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or its license cancelled.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image screenshot from Google Streetview