KFC S'pore bringing back fried chicken skin from Jan. 4, 2021

If your New Year's resolution is to eat less fast food, it's best to put that on hold for now.

KFC Singapore is putting its popular fried chicken back on the menu from Jan. 4, 2021.

Two flavours

This time, it will come in two different flavours: Original Chicken Skin and Spicy Chicken Skin.

The Original Chicken Skin is coated in KFC's secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices.

The new Spicy Chicken Skin is tossed in a fragrant spicy powder, giving it an extra fiery kick.

A box of the chicken skin goes for S$3.60 for dine-in, takeaway and KFC Delivery.

Fast selling

Be warned that it may sell out fast, though.

When the fried chicken skin was first launched in November 2019, it sold out at 10 outlets by 4pm on the first day of the launch.

Good luck.

