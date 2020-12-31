Back

KFC S'pore bringing back fried chicken skin from Jan. 4, 2021

It's back.

Fasiha Nazren | December 31, 2020, 12:00 AM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

If your New Year's resolution is to eat less fast food, it's best to put that on hold for now.

KFC Singapore is putting its popular fried chicken back on the menu from Jan. 4, 2021.

Two flavours

This time, it will come in two different flavours: Original Chicken Skin and Spicy Chicken Skin.

Photo from KFC Singapore.

The Original Chicken Skin is coated in KFC's secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices.

The new Spicy Chicken Skin is tossed in a fragrant spicy powder, giving it an extra fiery kick.

A box of the chicken skin goes for S$3.60 for dine-in, takeaway and KFC Delivery.

Fast selling

Be warned that it may sell out fast, though.

When the fried chicken skin was first launched in November 2019, it sold out at 10 outlets by 4pm on the first day of the launch.

Good luck.

Related stories

Top image from KFC Singapore.

3 Thai men marry one another with families' approval

Two of them had been in a relationship for seven years prior to their decision to welcome the third member.

December 31, 2020, 01:14 PM

S'pore volunteers take 165 migrant workers on bus tour to visit attractions, see Christmas lights

:')

December 31, 2020, 12:45 PM

With stage 4 cancer, S'porean lawyer Peter Low was given 'months' to live. He's now 3 years in remission.

Almost Famous: Senior Counsel Peter Low, one of Singapore's pioneer human rights lawyers, opens up for the first time about his journey with prostate cancer — which he's been in remission from for more than three years now.

December 31, 2020, 12:45 PM

Tokyo battling 3rd Covid-19 wave of 'unprecedented magnitude': Tokyo governor

Japan has banned the entry of foreign citizens in the wake of the discovery of the new UK variant.

December 31, 2020, 12:44 PM

S'pore teen, 17, arrested after photo of him holding knife & displaying gang sign circulates online

Suspected to be a gang member.

December 31, 2020, 12:03 PM

S$5 movie tickets, S$110 electricity rebate, & other deals that seniors should capitalise on

Save every day.

December 31, 2020, 11:59 AM

SIA cabin crew & pilot with Covid-19 adhered to mandated in-flight and layover measures: CAAS

Measures.

December 31, 2020, 11:48 AM

Rare dusky langur sleeping after munching on leaves at Upper Peirce is a real year-end mood

Everyone's tired.

December 31, 2020, 11:41 AM

Sentosa extends free entry promotion till Mar. 31, 2021

Plan your March holidays.

December 31, 2020, 11:23 AM

Over 10 Royal Caribbean guests gathered in photo, STB looking into alleged safe management breach

The photos were uploaded to social media.

December 31, 2020, 11:01 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.