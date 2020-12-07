Back

Jurong West coffee shop sells 'authentic M'sian lok lok' for S$1 per stick, opens till 1am

Late night feast.

Siti Hawa | December 07, 2020, 02:34 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

A stall selling "authentic Malaysian lok lok", Go Lok Lok, recently opened in a coffee shop at Jurong West.

For those who are unaware, lok lok are served on skewers and usually sold on food trucks in Malaysia.

Skewers

Diners can opt for from a range of food items such as crabsticks, hotdogs, mushrooms, broccoli and more.

There are also three dipping sauces for customers to choose from: red chilli sauce, green chilli sauce and satay sauce.

Customers also have the option to top their deep fried skewers with mala flakes.

Photo via Go Lok Lok

Photo via Go Lok Lok

Photo via Go Lok Lok

Photo via Go Lok Lok

Go Lok Lok

Address: [email protected] Kopitiam, 494 Jurong West St 41, S640494

Opening hours: 4:30pm to 1am, daily

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Go Lok Lok

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.