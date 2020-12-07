Jurong West coffee shop sells 'authentic M'sian lok lok' for S$1 per stick, opens till 1am

A stall selling "authentic Malaysian lok lok", Go Lok Lok, recently opened in a coffee shop at Jurong West.
For those who are unaware, lok lok are served on skewers and usually sold on food trucks in Malaysia.
Skewers
Diners can opt for from a range of food items such as crabsticks, hotdogs, mushrooms, broccoli and more.
There are also three dipping sauces for customers to choose from: red chilli sauce, green chilli sauce and satay sauce.
Customers also have the option to top their deep fried skewers with mala flakes.
Go Lok Lok
Address: [email protected] Kopitiam, 494 Jurong West St 41, S640494
Opening hours: 4:30pm to 1am, daily
Top photos via Go Lok Lok
