Lanterns of famous landmarks & horoscope animals at Jurong Lake Gardens from Dec. 18 to Jan. 3, 2021

If you head down to Jurong Lake Gardens for a dose of nature during this festive season, you'll be greeted by a host of giant lantern displays depicting a number of different countries as well as astrological signs.

These lanterns were all hand-crafted by 100 professional lantern masters, and are part of "A Better Tomorrow" Festival of Lights, which will be running from Friday, Dec. 18 until Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Iconic landmarks of other countries

One of the lantern displays is themed "It's a Small World", and features iconic landmarks of countries such as the U.S., Japan, Australia, and India.

While the festival has not yet been launched, here are some photos of the current state of the lantern set-ups:

India

France

Japan

Australia

United States

Horoscope

There is also a lantern display with the theme "Lucky Zodiac", which features lanterns that represent the different horoscopes.

Charity Sky Lanterns and Water Lanterns

Visitors also have the option to hang a mini sky lantern or release a water lantern, to make a wish for 2021.

All proceeds from the sale of the lanterns go to the President’s Challenge Charity Fund.

Details

When: Dec. 18 to Jan. 3, 2021

Admission is free. Find out more about "A Better Tomorrow" Festival of Lights on the NParks website.

Where: Lakeside Field, Butterfly Field and The Oval of Jurong Lake Gardens

