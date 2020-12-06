Car crashes into bus with 21 passengers on Jurong Island

22 people have been hospitalised after a traffic accident happened on Jurong Island this morning (Dec. 6).

The accident involved a car colliding into a bus carrying 21 male passengers who are believed to be foreign workers.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that all 21 victims were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Singapore General Hospital and National University Hospital.

The 42-year-old driver of the car was sent to the National University Hospital, according to the police.

The police said they were all conscious when taken to the three hospitals.

Both Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident which occurred at the end of the highway at around 7:00am.

The accident left the bus toppled at one side with a huge dent at the rear. The car front was crushed beyond recognition.

Afterwards, vehicles could only travel on one lane due to the accident.

Here's a video showing the aftermath:

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from screenshot of video by Adrian Tan.