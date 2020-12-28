Jurong Bird Park tickets going for S$2.50 per pax from Jan. 1 - 31, 2021

Jurong Bird Park will turn 50 in 2021.

S$2.50 per ticket

To celebrate its golden jubilee, the bird park will be offering its tickets at just S$2.50 each.

In case you didn't know, this is the first price of an admission ticket to the Jurong Bird Park back when it first opened in 1971.

This promotion is only valid for adult and child tickets.

For the uninitiated, a ticket usually costs S$32 for adults and S$21 for children aged three to 12 years old.

Valid for online purchase only

This promotion is applicable to online purchases only.

It is only valid for same-day admission to Jurong Bird Park from Jan. 1 to 31, 2021.

The ticket is not inclusive to gated zones including:

High Flyers Show

Kings of the Skies Show

Indoor Penguin Coast

Lory Loft

African Treetops

Waterfall Aviary

Parrot Paradise

These gated zones are subject to further payment of S$2.50, which can be made payable on-site.

Here's a look at what you can find at Jurong Bird Park:

Guests are limited to purchase up to four tickers per ticket type per online transaction.

You can book your tickets to Jurong Bird Park here.

Top image from @thecitychicken and @alternatejess on Instagram.