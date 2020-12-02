JUMBO restaurants offering 50% off live Boston lobsters & Alaskan crabs now till Jan. 3, 2021

This festive season, JUMBO Group is offering 50 per cent off selected live seafood from now till Jan. 3, 2021.

The seafood on offer includes live Boston lobsters and Alaskan crabs, with the promotion available at selected outlets.

50 per cent off

Customers can order 100g of live Alaskan Crab for S$12.40, instead of S$24.80.

This promotion is valid at the following outlets:

JUMBO Seafood: S$12.40/100g (U.P. S$24.80/100g)

Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine & Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine: S$12.40/100 g (U.P. S$24.80/100g)

Singapore Seafood Republic: S$12.40/100g (U.P. S$24.80/100g)

Live Boston lobsters are going for around S$6.40/100g, instead of S$12.80.

Prices differ slightly at the various concepts under the group:

JUMBO Seafood : S$5.90/100g (U.P. S$11.80/100g)

Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine & Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine: S$6.40/100 g (U.P. S$12.80/100g)

Singapore Seafood Republic: S$6/100g (U.P. S$12/100g)

The lobsters are cooked in a variety of ways, depending on which outlet you visit. These include:

Steamed with Chinese Wine and Egg White

Steamed with Minced Garlic

Braised with Superior Broth

Chilled with Fresh Fruits in Sesame Dressing

You can have the live Alaskan crabs cooked in a variety of ways too, such as:

Chilli Crab

Signature Black Pepper Crab

Steamed Crab with Chinese Wine and Egg White

Stir Fried with Golden Salted Egg Crab

Outlets

The promotion is valid at these outlets for both dine-in and takeaway:

JUMBO Seafood East Coast Seafood Centre

JUMBO Seafood The Riverwalk

JUMBO Seafood Riverside Point

JUMBO Seafood ION Orchard

JUMBO Seafood Dempsey Hill

JUMBO Seafood Jewel Changi Airport

Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, Chui Huay Lim Club

Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine, Far East Square

Singapore Seafood Republic

Christmas wine specials

Diners can also consider purchasing the Moët & Chandon Impérial at S$98 for non-members and S$88 for JUMBO Rewards members (U.P. S$105).

On the other hand, the Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc is going for S$68 for non-members and S$58 for JUMBO Rewards members (U.P. S$75).

