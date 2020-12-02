Back

JUMBO restaurants offering 50% off live Boston lobsters & Alaskan crabs now till Jan. 3, 2021

Seafood.

Siti Hawa | December 02, 2020, 06:07 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

This festive season, JUMBO Group is offering 50 per cent off selected live seafood from now till Jan. 3, 2021.

The seafood on offer includes live Boston lobsters and Alaskan crabs, with the promotion available at selected outlets.

50 per cent off

Photo via JUMBO Group

Photo via JUMBO Group

Customers can order 100g of live Alaskan Crab for S$12.40, instead of S$24.80.

This promotion is valid at the following outlets:

  • JUMBO Seafood: S$12.40/100g (U.P. S$24.80/100g) 

  • Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine & Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine: S$12.40/100 g (U.P. S$24.80/100g)

  • Singapore Seafood Republic: S$12.40/100g (U.P. S$24.80/100g)

Live Boston lobsters are going for around S$6.40/100g, instead of S$12.80.

Prices differ slightly at the various concepts under the group:

  • JUMBO Seafood : S$5.90/100g (U.P. S$11.80/100g)

  • Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine & Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine: S$6.40/100 g (U.P. S$12.80/100g)

  • Singapore Seafood Republic: S$6/100g (U.P. S$12/100g)

Photo via JUMBO Group

    The lobsters are cooked in a variety of ways, depending on which outlet you visit. These include:

    • Steamed with Chinese Wine and Egg White

    • Steamed with Minced Garlic

    • Braised with Superior Broth

    • Chilled with Fresh Fruits in Sesame Dressing

    Photo via @ninoblink on Instagram

    You can have the live Alaskan crabs cooked in a variety of ways too, such as:

    • Chilli Crab

    • Signature Black Pepper Crab

    • Steamed Crab with Chinese Wine and Egg White

    • Stir Fried with Golden Salted Egg Crab

    Photo via @jennytaneats on Instagram

    Outlets

    The promotion is valid at these outlets for both dine-in and takeaway:

    • JUMBO Seafood East Coast Seafood Centre

    • JUMBO Seafood The Riverwalk

    • JUMBO Seafood Riverside Point

    • JUMBO Seafood ION Orchard

    • JUMBO Seafood Dempsey Hill

    • JUMBO Seafood Jewel Changi Airport

    • Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, Chui Huay Lim Club

    • Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine, Far East Square

    • Singapore Seafood Republic

    Christmas wine specials

    Photo via JUMBO Group

    Diners can also consider purchasing the Moët & Chandon Impérial at S$98 for non-members and S$88 for JUMBO Rewards members (U.P. S$105).

    On the other hand, the Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc is going for S$68 for non-members and S$58 for JUMBO Rewards members (U.P. S$75).

    Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

    Top photos via Google Maps and @ninoblink on Instagram

    About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

    Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
    Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.