JUMBO restaurants offering 50% off live Boston lobsters & Alaskan crabs now till Jan. 3, 2021

This festive season, JUMBO Group is offering 50 per cent off selected live seafood from now till Jan. 3, 2021.
The seafood on offer includes live Boston lobsters and Alaskan crabs, with the promotion available at selected outlets.
50 per cent off
Customers can order 100g of live Alaskan Crab for S$12.40, instead of S$24.80.
This promotion is valid at the following outlets:
- JUMBO Seafood: S$12.40/100g (U.P. S$24.80/100g)
- Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine & Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine: S$12.40/100 g (U.P. S$24.80/100g)
- Singapore Seafood Republic: S$12.40/100g (U.P. S$24.80/100g)
Live Boston lobsters are going for around S$6.40/100g, instead of S$12.80.
Prices differ slightly at the various concepts under the group:
- JUMBO Seafood : S$5.90/100g (U.P. S$11.80/100g)
- Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine & Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine: S$6.40/100 g (U.P. S$12.80/100g)
- Singapore Seafood Republic: S$6/100g (U.P. S$12/100g)
The lobsters are cooked in a variety of ways, depending on which outlet you visit. These include:
- Steamed with Chinese Wine and Egg White
- Steamed with Minced Garlic
- Braised with Superior Broth
- Chilled with Fresh Fruits in Sesame Dressing
You can have the live Alaskan crabs cooked in a variety of ways too, such as:
- Chilli Crab
- Signature Black Pepper Crab
- Steamed Crab with Chinese Wine and Egg White
- Stir Fried with Golden Salted Egg Crab
Outlets
The promotion is valid at these outlets for both dine-in and takeaway:
- JUMBO Seafood East Coast Seafood Centre
- JUMBO Seafood The Riverwalk
- JUMBO Seafood Riverside Point
- JUMBO Seafood ION Orchard
- JUMBO Seafood Dempsey Hill
- JUMBO Seafood Jewel Changi Airport
- Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, Chui Huay Lim Club
- Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine, Far East Square
- Singapore Seafood Republic
Christmas wine specials
Diners can also consider purchasing the Moët & Chandon Impérial at S$98 for non-members and S$88 for JUMBO Rewards members (U.P. S$105).
On the other hand, the Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc is going for S$68 for non-members and S$58 for JUMBO Rewards members (U.P. S$75).
