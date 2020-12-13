Joy Luck Teahouse opening at Causeway Point on Dec. 18 with Milo Pineapple Buns

Hong Kong-style cafe Joy Luck Teahouse is opening at Causeway Point on Dec. 18, 2020.

The third outlet sets itself apart by offering items with a localised flavour, namely the Milo Yin Yang and Milo Pineapple Bun.

The beverage, which is a blend of coffee, tea, and milo chocolate malt, comes in three forms: hot (S$4.30), cold (S$4.60), and bottled (S$4.90).

Similarly, the Milo Pineapple Bun incorporates the malty drink with a filling of milo powder and sugar.

For the kiosk's opening special, Joy Luck Teahouse is running a buy one-get-one-free promotion on their drinks, as well as a S$2 promotion on the Milo Pineapple Buns.

The outlet at Causeway Point is manned by franchisees, who are also first-time F&B business owners who switched industries during the pandemic.

Joy Luck Teahouse has two other outlets at ION Orchard and Bugis Junction.

Address: #B1-K01 Causeway Point, 1 Woodlands Square, Singapore 738099

Opening Date: Dec. 18, 2020

Related stories