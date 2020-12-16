Joshua Ang's ex-wife alleges violence & abuse from him, Ang says they are 'all not true'

Hours after the news of their divorce rocked the internet, air stewardess Shannon Low has posted a series of allegations against her ex-husband Joshua Ang on Instagram.

While Ang celebrated the divorce as a happy occasion, Low claimed that he had been an "abusive, violent and irresponsible father."

In response to these allegations, 31-year-old Ang told Mothership that they are "all not true."

Ang is a local actor best known for his role, when he was only a child, in Jack Neo's "I Not Stupid" movies.

Detailed Instagram Stories

Low's Instagram Stories carried a number of allegations in which Ang purportedly demonstrated violence.

The alleged instances include:

Hitting his wife, and smashing and destroying things at home

Driving recklessly when Low and their son Jed were in the car, and later shouting at them to get out of the car when Low told him not to drive so recklessly

Cutting the electricity/ water/ wifi/ house insurance without informing Low

Not transferring Jed's allowance, and making Low pay for their expenses when they are out

Holding a knife and electric drill while they were quarrelling

Putting superglue on a pregnant neighbour's gate and locking her in when she was about to go into labour

Cutting the neighbour's bicycle brakes and throwing away one side of their shoes

Scolding Low when she told him to leave the neighbours alone

Damaging their house's digital lock to retrieve his items

Wiping out the evidence of his violence by clearing chat histories

Intends to sue for defamation

Over a phone interview with Mothership, Ang revealed that he will be sending a lawyer's letter to Low on the grounds of defamation.

He said that the marriage had broken down due to financial issues, as Low was allegedly asking him for "a lot of money".

As for the part where he had "broken" into the house, Ang said that the property still belonged to him, and that Low was allegedly trying to keep him out as she had "destroyed" his items.

Low and her mother were behaving aggressively against him as well, according to Ang.

Another point of conflict, Ang said, was the fact that he had not seen his son for close to 200 days, as Low had reportedly been denying him access.

This has resulted in another case between them, which he said is being heard in court.

Ang added that he did not say anything about Low publicly up till now as she was still the mother of his child.

He noted that she had failed to file for a PPO (Personal Protection Order) against him, while Low said that it was due to the fact that the actor had successfully deleted the evidence against him.

Throughout the conversation, Ang was adamant that Low's words does not hold any truth, and said that he "doesn't know why she's doing this".

"I do have some things that I want to say also, but I will hold on, and when the time is right, the truth will come to light," he said.

He continued: "There are always two sides to a story, it takes two hands to clap. What she said, there is no truth to it, but people choose to believe it, because she was the first one to speak up."

Top image via joshshanjed.com, Joshua Ang's Instagram page

