Actor Joshua Ang posts photo of (ex)wife & himself with 'Happy Divorce' in glittery font

Local actor Joshua Ang, 31, has divorced with his wife of two years, Shannon Low.

The couple married in March 2018, and had their son, Jed, in the August of the same year.

Ang had originally declined to comment on the state of his marriage in an interview with a Chinese publication for Jack Neo's latest movie "Diam Diam Era", sparking speculations on the Hardware Zone forum.

Instead, the actor told the media that he would make a relevant announcement next year.

"Divorces are made in heaven"

According to 8 World, however, Ang personally confirmed the divorce on the night of Dec. 14 via his Instagram account.

He quoted Oscar Wilde's "Divorces are made in heaven," and said that the "good news" called for cake and champagne.

Ang hoped that followers would congratulate him instead of sympathising with him upon hearing the news.

A photo of Low and himself holding a sonogram of their son, emblazoned with the words "Happy Divorce" in glittery font, was also uploaded to his social media pages.

The following day (Dec. 15), Ang privatised his Instagram account, although the Facebook post remains.

Low has also removed all photos of her ex-husband from her Instagram feed.

The family previously made headlines they wrote a blog post on their confinement nanny, who landed newborn Jed in the Intensive Care Unit.

Top image via joshshanjed.com