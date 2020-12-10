Asian-American man who was Navy Seal & doctor will join 2024 NASA moon mission

Talk about an achievement which is quite literally, over the moon.

36-year-old Asian American Jonny Kim, who was once a Navy Seal and a doctor, will be part of NASA's 2024 missions to walk on the moon, BBC and CBS News reported.

His name was announced as part of NASA's Artemis Team, a team of 18 astronauts who will help pave the way for the next astronaut missions on and around the Moon as part of the Artemis program, according to a press release by the space agency.

The team is evenly split between men and women, and will see NASA landing the first woman, along with the next man on the moon in 2024, with the larger goal of establishing a sustainable human presence on the moon by the end of the decade.

Even NASA acknowledges Kim's credentials are "ridiculous"

NASA has since uploaded a series of videos on YouTube about each member of the Artemis Team.

And Kim's stellar credentials have definitely not gone unnoticed by the space agency.

Kim had initially started off as a seaman recruit.

He then went to sign up for two years of gruelling Seal training before finally becoming a full-fledged Navy Seal.

During this time, he was deployed to Iraq as part of Seal Team 3, where he served as a combat medic, sniper, and navigator during his tour of duty.

After his Navy Seal career, he decided to become a doctor.

He subsequently attended the University of San Diego, where he graduated summa cum laude, and went off to Harvard Medical School.

He then graduated from Harvard in 2016 and was selected by NASA to join the Astronaut Candidate Class in 2017.

As such, a voiceover can be heard in his video saying:

"You are a Navy Seal with a degree from Harvard Medical School. That's just ridiculous!"

As for Kim's own experience with NASA, his profile on the space agency's website describes it as such:

"Kim reported for duty in August 2017 and completed two years of training as an Astronaut Candidate. Training included technical and operational instruction in International Space Station systems, Extravehicular Activities (EVA) Operations, T-38 flight training, robotics, physiological training, expeditionary training, field geology, water and wilderness survival training, and Russian language proficiency training. He is currently awaiting flight assignment."

Kim: Proud to be part of such an endeavour since I lacked confidence as a child

Kim has since further stated in the video that he is "immensely proud" to be part of such an endeavour by NASA.

In reflecting on his own journey, he said:

"Like a lot of immigrant families, my parents moved to America with the hope of the American dream that their children can have a better opportunity in this world. I had a hard time growing up as a kid. I lacked a lot of things but the biggest thing I lacked was confidence. I wake up everyday and I think about the opportunities I've had. It's hard for me to believe that I'm that same person."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshot from NASA YouTube