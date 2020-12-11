Back

Jolovan Wham chose to break the law, so S'pore must enforce the law: S'pore ambassador to US

Singapore does not impose its values on others, and so it expects the same from other countries, he said.

Kayla Wong | December 11, 2020, 03:58 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

Singaporean activist Jolovan Wham chose to break the law, and Singapore had to enforce it, said Singapore's ambassador to the United States, Ashok Kumar Mirpuri.

Mirpuri: Wham could have exercised his right to political expression in other ways

In a letter that was published by the New York Times (NYT) on Dec. 8, Mirpuri said instead of staging a protest in a prohibited area, and another without a permit, Wham "could have exercised his right to political expression at the Speakers' Corner... or by publishing his views".

He could have also applied for a permit, but he had not, Mirpuri said.

"If he chooses to break the law, then we must enforce the law," he added.

The letter was written in response to a NYT article that reported on Wham's one-man illegal protests and the subsequent charges he faced.

The headline read: "It was just him and his smiley face. He's charged with illegal assembly."

Other international news outlets that reported on Wham include Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, The Sydney Morning Herald, and the BBC

Consequences would have been different if it wasn't just Wham protesting by himself

In his letter, Mirpuri further expanded on the measures the government has taken to manage protests in "densely populated Singapore".

By allowing public protests to be held only at Speakers' Corner or with a permit, authorities are able to assess the "public-order risks", he said.

Singapore has the sovereign right to impose its own protest rules

Mirpuri also asserted Singapore's sovereign rights to conduct its own domestic affairs:

"We balance the right to protest against the rights of others not to be inconvenienced by such protests.

And we make no apologies for holding to our own values."

He ended his letter by saying Singapore does not try to impose its values on other countries, and so "others should likewise respect [its] sovereign right".

"In any case, we do not think 'free speech' as it is now playing out in the United States commends itself to us," he said.

Mirpuri previously wrote another response to a Foreign Affairs article that alleged Singapore is "trying to forget migrant workers are people".

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted via Tallberg Foundation/YouTube & Jolovan Wham/Twitter

14-year-old S'pore boy arrested for father's murder, to be charged in court on same day

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 11, 2020, 03:43 PM

1 new dormitory case, 7 imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 11

More details will be released at night.

December 11, 2020, 03:41 PM

Clearing of Pasir Ris forests & prolonged feeding contribute to human-wild boar conflicts

A closer look at the recent wild boar incidents.

December 11, 2020, 02:50 PM

S'pore to open borders to visitors from Taiwan from Dec. 18, 2020

Taiwan has "displayed successful control" over the spread of Covid-19, Singapore's aviation authority said.

December 11, 2020, 02:46 PM

US Covid-19 death toll overtakes WWII combat fatalities

The approval of a vaccine is also unlikely to have a short-term impact on the death toll and infection rate.

December 11, 2020, 02:10 PM

'Grave disservice' to parents & children if MSF study makes divorces harder to get: AWARE

The NGO said that Singapore must be careful about the policy implications drawn from the study.

December 11, 2020, 01:26 PM

Grab to implement S$0.30 platform fee on all rides from Dec. 18, 2020

The platform fee will be used to pay for safety features and driver benefits.

December 11, 2020, 11:41 AM

Pokémon-themed electric standing desks available in S'pore from S$950

Calling all Pokemon fans.

December 11, 2020, 11:31 AM

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19, says she's 'feeling fine'

Another celebrity gets infected.

December 11, 2020, 11:07 AM

S'porean, 22, on Royal Caribbean cruise tells us what happened in the 24h after passenger tested positive

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 11, 2020, 11:01 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.