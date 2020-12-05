Tim Burton reportedly wants Johnny Depp to star in Netflix's Addams Family remake

Tim Burton is behind the television remake of The Addams Family for Netflix, and it appears that he is eyeing Johnny Depp for the role of family patriarch Gomez Addams.

Small Screen reported that three different sources corroborated the news. One of the sources also reported that Depp is apparently very keen on the role.

However, not everyone is keen on this partnership right now because of Depp's legal case.

Depp's "wife-beater" libel suit

Depp recently lost his libel suit against UK tabloid The Sun which published allegations that he was a "wife-beater". He was ordered to pay The Sun £630,000 (S$1.1 million) in legal fees.

This allegation dates back to 2016 when his then-wife actress Amber Heard filed for divorce, accusing Depp of domestic abuse while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Police investigations then did not find any evidence to support Heard's claims and the couple divorced in 2017.

In 2018, The Sun published the article alleging that Depp was a "wife-beater".

Depp sued them for libel and lost the case in 2020. He was subsequently removed from his role as dark wizard Grindelwald in J.K. Rowling’s "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.

Recent evidence that came to light also suggests that Heard was not merely a victim, but also inflicted physical violence on Depp, including throwing pots, pans, and vases at the actor. Many netizens online have been vocal about removing Heard from her current film roles just as Depp was.

Hence, news about Depp being among the favourites to be cast in a big production is significant. Small Screen reported that while Tim Burton is for the idea, it is Netflix who has to be convinced, considering that Depp comes with some "baggage" that will affect the production's publicity.

Continued partnership with Dior

Elsewhere, Depp has also not been dumped by Dior.

Since 2015, Depp has been the face of the Sauvage fragrance, an aftershave by Dior.

The Guardian reported that members of the public have complained about the partnership recently after Dior screened an ad featuring Depp on television.

Dior's continued partnership with Depp — who is increasingly being seen as a victim by many — has driven up publicity for the fragrance. The Guardian reported that internet searches for Sauvage went up 23 per cent after the libel case ruling.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top images via IMDB, syfy.com