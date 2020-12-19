Jewel Changi Airport basement flooded after water pipe leaks, businesses affected for 30 minutes

Businesses on the basement floor of Jewel Changi Airport ran into a bit of an inconvenience on Dec. 18.

Wet floors

A water pipe in the ceiling leaked at around 11:15am.

A video of the scene posted to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff showed a shower of water raining down from the ceiling, with the floor outside Owndays and Jinjja Chicken stores appearing completely wet.

A woman can be seen in the background mopping up the water as well.

In response to Mothership's queries, Jewel Changi Airport revealed that tenants in that area were affected for around 30 minutes.

The leak was immediately attended to, and operations resumed soon after.

Jewel added that there was no other disruption to operations.

More water leakages at Jewel

This isn't the first time water leakages have occurred at Jewel.

One incident caused by a sprinkler activation in April 2019 led to multiple floors being wet.

The first water leakage incident caught on video occurred before the mall's opening on Apr. 17.

Top photo from All Singapore Stuff / FB