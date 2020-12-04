Miss Hong Kong contestant's ex-boyfriend commits suicide after she dumped him

Miss Hong Kong 2020 contestant Jessica Liu, 24, and her ex-boyfriend Sam Cheung, 27, broke up in October 2020.

Following their messy breakup, Cheung was believed to have committed suicide.

Prior to the act, he posted one last Instagram story, saying that he had been "suffering for two months both mentally and physically" and he "couldn't take it any longer".

Was reportedly seeing another man

Liu had reportedly been seeing 23-year-old actor Danny Hung Tak-yin, of TVB talk show “Young and Restless”.

Cheung had warned Hung to back off in an Instagram post, according to Chinese media site NetEase.

Liu and Cheung, however, subsequently clarified that there was a misunderstanding and that everything was fine between them.

Some 10 days later, Liu dumped Cheung.

Cheung then posted this on his Instagram:

"Being together with you for this year and a half, I’ve been through thick and thin with you. When you were at your lowest, I never left you, so why are you treating me like this in response to all that I’ve given to you? I’ve always regarded you as family, why did you leave me over a small matter? Is it because you joined the entertainment scene, and your eyes were opened up to a bigger world, and you now think that I’m nothing to you compared to that?"

"Don’t threaten to jump down every day"

A month later, Liu said that her Instagram account had been repeatedly logged into.

She accused Cheung of using her email, stalking and harassing her, and even stealing her phone on the street.

He had also allegedly spammed her with messages on WhatsApp, and repeatedly called her until her phone battery went flat

Liu said in an Instagram post:

"It doesn’t matter when I’m disturbed by netizens as I don’t know them in real life. They don’t know what happened between us. But please don't tell me that your 'emotional rant' is not written by you, and it was written by someone who hacked in your account. Please don’t use your friends as scapegoats and act as if all these aren’t related to you. Don’t let your sister act as a friend to come find me and don’t threaten to jump down everyday. You have to understand that these are not gestures of love. Please do not harass me, my friends or family anymore, There’s a lot of things that I could call the police over, but please consider why I have not called the police despite being harassed for over a month, or why I didn’t respond to being attacked by strangers. If you are the victim, is this the best ending that you wanted?"

Couldn't accept losing her

On Dec. 2, Cheung jumped off a building in what was believed to be a suicide act.

His younger sister had found a suicide note on his computer.

The note stated that Cheung had attempted to jump off the building about five to six times in the past few months.

The suicide note also talked about how Liu was "the love of his life".

Even though they only dated for a year and a half, he said that he had already seen her as a partner for life and wanted to marry her.

Cheung wrote that since September, his life turned dark after experiencing both the loss of his relationship and career, making him feel like he’s lost his pillars of support and structure in life.

He added that after Liu joined the entertainment scene, she was no longer faithful to him.

She had started to date others behind his back.

Cheung also said that he couldn't accept losing Liu, and he was not able to find a reason to keep on living.

She remains uncontactable following his death

According to 8days, Cheung's sister had tried to reach out to Liu following his death.

However, Liu left her message on read.

Liu had also allegedly blocked Cheung's sister's number, and has not responded to any queries from the Hong Kong press.

Cheung's sister had also posted on her brother's Instagram stories confirming his death.

She thanked those who had sent them messages of concern and said that she'll update again should a funeral be held.

If you are facing any difficulties, here are some organisations you can turn to.

Helplines

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health:1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mobile Crisis Service:6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon:6386-1928

Tinkle Friend:1800-274-4788

AWARE Women's Helpline:1800-777-555 (10am - 6pm, Monday to Friday)

