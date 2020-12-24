Back

MND investigating actor Jeffrey Xu's birthday gathering with 13 people photographed

The gathering took place in October 2020.

Mandy How | December 24, 2020, 11:46 AM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

A birthday gathering that took place in October has gotten some Mediacorp artistes in trouble.

According to Shinmin Daily News, Singapore-based actor Jeffrey Xu had held a birthday gathering that was attended by about a dozen people.

The Chinese daily was tipped off by a reader, who also sent in a photo with 13 people, including Xu.

Photo from Jeffrey's Xu's Instagram via Shinmin Daily News

It was deduced that the celebration took place on Oct. 3, at a residence.

Among those present were four Mediacorp artistes — Xu, Terence Cao, Shane Pow, and Sonia Chew — as well as two other celebrities not under Mediacorp, Jeremy Chan and Julie Tan.

In response to Mothership's queries, Mediacorp said that they have spoken to the four artistes.

The broadcaster revealed that the artistes "deeply regret" their actions, and that they would like to "apologise for the mistake and assure everyone that this will not happen again."

Mediacorp added, "We take this matter seriously. Safety is a priority. We constantly brief and remind our artistes to adhere to safe management guidelines, both in their professional and personal capacities."

MND investigating

The Ministry of National Development (MND) said in a statement to Mothership that they have been alerted to a possible violation of safe distancing measures that occurred in a residence.

"Investigations are ongoing in respect of possible breaches by the various parties," the statement read.

The agency added:

"MND and other government agencies take a serious view of such breaches, and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who are found to have violated safe distancing measures."

Top photo from Jeffrey's Xu's Instagram via Shinmin Daily News

Rusell Lee releases latest book in True Singapore Ghost Stories series on Dec. 24, 2020

Makes for a great Christmas present.

December 24, 2020, 07:04 PM

4 questions from the Mandarin Orchard hotel's Covid-19 infections

SHNs are meant to isolate potential Covid-19 cases to prevent local transmissions. So how did this happen?

December 24, 2020, 04:55 PM

Is the Circle Line yellow or orange? LTA & SMRT have an answer.

Some of you need to get your eyes checked.

December 24, 2020, 03:33 PM

13 imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 24, 2020

As of 12pm.

December 24, 2020, 03:29 PM

NTU survey: 55% of respondents willing to get Covid-19 vaccine when available in S'pore

Worth a shot.

December 24, 2020, 02:23 PM

4-room Tiong Bahru resale flat renovated into dwelling with explosion of pastel hues

25-year-old flat given new lease of life.

December 24, 2020, 01:51 PM

Visitors to S'pore with recent travel history to South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities from Dec. 27

South Korea is battling a new surge of Covid-19 infections.

December 24, 2020, 01:19 PM

Winnie The Pooh-inspired cafe in Clementi serves unique gelatos & Viet drip coffee till 12am daily

West side wins.

December 24, 2020, 01:10 PM

Halal French restaurant opens near Bugis with short ribs bourguignon, creme brulee & more

Looks delicious.

December 24, 2020, 12:41 PM

Pilot blamed for 1st local case in Taiwan after over 8 months, fired by EVA Air & fined S$14,177

Consequences.

December 24, 2020, 12:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.