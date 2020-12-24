MND investigating actor Jeffrey Xu's birthday gathering with 13 people photographed

A birthday gathering that took place in October has gotten some Mediacorp artistes in trouble.

According to Shinmin Daily News, Singapore-based actor Jeffrey Xu had held a birthday gathering that was attended by about a dozen people.

The Chinese daily was tipped off by a reader, who also sent in a photo with 13 people, including Xu.

It was deduced that the celebration took place on Oct. 3, at a residence.

Among those present were four Mediacorp artistes — Xu, Terence Cao, Shane Pow, and Sonia Chew — as well as two other celebrities not under Mediacorp, Jeremy Chan and Julie Tan.

In response to Mothership's queries, Mediacorp said that they have spoken to the four artistes.

The broadcaster revealed that the artistes "deeply regret" their actions, and that they would like to "apologise for the mistake and assure everyone that this will not happen again."

Mediacorp added, "We take this matter seriously. Safety is a priority. We constantly brief and remind our artistes to adhere to safe management guidelines, both in their professional and personal capacities."

MND investigating

The Ministry of National Development (MND) said in a statement to Mothership that they have been alerted to a possible violation of safe distancing measures that occurred in a residence.

"Investigations are ongoing in respect of possible breaches by the various parties," the statement read.

The agency added:

"MND and other government agencies take a serious view of such breaches, and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who are found to have violated safe distancing measures."

