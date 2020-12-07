Japanese harvests radish with willy, slices it off for fertiliser

A Japanese person has created a stir on Twitter after he harvested a radish with protruding bit that looked like a male appendage.
On Dec. 2, Twitter user @KfTzR_Towser put up several images of the radish in question with the caption: "I harvested a splendidly manly radish."
凄く立派なオトコ大根が採れた pic.twitter.com/O3M7ULBNqk— 🐶🥐たうざー(がおがお)🍙🐱🐆11月29日はジャガーの日！🐆🌲 (@KfTzR_Towser) December 2, 2020
In case you can't see the photos demonstrating its heftiness:
Slicing the appendage off
This was then followed by a second tweet with the caption: "!!【閲覧注意】‼️ (Viewer Warning)" and two photos, showing a scissors against the protruding bit in one, and a knife in the other.
A grayed-out image of the appendage, cleanly sliced off from the main body, was then shown with the caption, "There is no way of cooking this deliciously."
美味しく調理する為には致し方がないのです😊✂️ pic.twitter.com/FOq2cYS57V— 🐶🥐たうざー(がおがお)🍙🐱🐆11月29日はジャガーの日！🐆🌲 (@KfTzR_Towser) December 3, 2020
To be used as fertiliser
A subsequent tweet revealed that the sliced off part would be used as fertiliser, while the rest of the radish has also been cut and dried.
ボディは切り干し大根に— 🐶🥐たうざー(がおがお)🍙🐱🐆11月29日はジャガーの日！🐆🌲 (@KfTzR_Towser) December 3, 2020
ムスコは畑の肥料になります🙏 pic.twitter.com/3yR5jFqLp6
The radish's appendage also appeared to have impressed @KfTzR_Towser, given that he gushed over its magnificent girth in another tweet.
デカ過ぎﾝだろ…！— 🐶🥐たうざー(がおがお)🍙🐱🐆11月29日はジャガーの日！🐆🌲 (@KfTzR_Towser) December 3, 2020
立派過ぎﾝだろ…！ pic.twitter.com/5U4HYMnVGE
Translation:
"It's too big...!
It's too splendid...!"
Responses: Photos of naughty-looking vegetables
In response to @KfTzR_Towser's initial tweet, many Japanese netizens responded with their own photos of various vegetables.
Some showed carrots.
人参です👍 pic.twitter.com/8IiNggb6Bw— ココネ🐹 (@cocone_pso2) December 3, 2020
初めまして、こんにちは。— はしのあき (@84no_aki) December 3, 2020
こちら、以前入手した人参さんです(^q^) pic.twitter.com/Ppg2xLvWAW
Others showed mushrooms.
僕の立派なキノコも見てやってください... pic.twitter.com/u3fm5536h5— Toi🎣 (@ZjXDjkWMBV2fPWA) December 3, 2020
2本生えてました！ pic.twitter.com/1DHj1TuAwL— にしにしにっしー (@tn714nt) December 3, 2020
Even a persimmon had its moment.
一昨年収穫した柿です(*ﾉ･ω･)ﾉ⌒。 pic.twitter.com/4xkXfGHiv9— セナ (@kt484d5) December 3, 2020
Top image collage from @KfTzR_Towser Twitter
