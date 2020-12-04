Back

Japanese man gets plain rice for lunch after arguing with wife, but finds meat hidden inside

True love.

Julia Yeo | December 04, 2020, 12:02 PM

A Japanese Twitter user posted a photo of his lunchbox, which went viral on Tuesday (Dec. 2).

Plain rice for lunch after arguing with wife

From the photo shared by Twitter user @JZX90Masaya, the lunchbox contained nothing but plain, white rice and some pickled vegetables on the side.

According to him, he had gotten into an argument with his wife the day before, which may have landed him in the predicament.

"I got into a fight with my wife yesterday. This is my lunch today. That's all for today."

His wife had neatly placed strips of roasted seaweed on top of the rice as well, which would read as "sh*t" when translated from Japanese.

Other Twitter users tried to comfort him, sharing about their similar experiences.

"When I was in high school, I got into a fight with my mother. This was my lunchbox," one user named Taiki replied, posting a photo of a lunchbox filled with plain rice and several pickled plums.

The pickled plums were arranged to read as "stupid" in Japanese.

Meat hidden underneath lunchbox

A few minutes later, the Twitter user shared an update, after taking a bite into his lunch.

Translation:

"There's meat hidden underneath. I love my wife."

His wife had hidden slices of meat tucked in between layers of rice, which was only revealed after he had eaten a small portion of the plain rice on top.

Aww.

Top image via @JZX90Masaya/Twitter

