Japan Rail Cafe at Tanjong Pagar to serve Japan Airlines in-flight meals from S$23 nett in Jan. 2021

Itadakimasu!

Fasiha Nazren | December 29, 2020, 05:00 PM

If you miss travelling to Japan, here's one way to satisfy your wanderlust.

Travel-themed cafe Japan Rail Cafe and Japan Airlines (JAL) have collaborated to bring a taste of Japan to Singapore.

From Jan. 2 to 31, 2021, diners will be able to try a selection of in-flight meals in the cafe.

Here's what the cafe looks like:

Photo from Japan Rail Cafe.

Photo from Japan Rail Cafe.

Photo from Japan Rail Cafe.

The in-flight meals will be prepared by SATS, which is JAL's inflight caterer in Singapore.

Only 600 meals will be available during this month-long promotion.

Meals from S$23 nett

Just like a typical JAL flight, these meals will be served on JAL trays and compartmentalised into two appetisers, a main and dessert.

Here's a look at the menu:

Salmon Miso Yaki (S$25)

Photo from Japan Rail Cafe.

This meal consists of miso-marinated salmon fillet, shiitake mushroom, carrot, snow peas, shredded tamago, and Japanese rice.

Photo from Japan Rail Cafe.

It also comes with Zaru Udon, a chilled udon dish served with wasabi and soba dipping sauce, as well as a side dish of spinach, corn and shimeji mushrooms cooked in a savoury broth.

JAL's Signature Earl Grey Chiffon Cake serves as dessert.

Chicken Takiawase Tamago (S$23)

Photo from Japan Rail Cafe.

This meal features chicken thigh with shiitake mushrooms, green beans, red peppers and shredded tamago on Japanese rice.

Photo from Japan Rail Cafe.

It also comes with Zaru Udon, a chilled udon dish served with wasabi and soba dipping sauce, as well as a side dish of spinach, corn and shimeji mushrooms cooked in a savoury broth.

You can also find JAL's Signature Earl Grey Chiffon Cake as dessert.

Included in both meals is a choice of coffee (hot drip coffee or cold brew) or tea (hot citrus green tea or iced citrus green tea) by Japan Rail Cafe.

Additional non-alcoholic drinks are available at a S$2 discount.

Up to 28% off airfare

For every in-flight meal purchased, diners can also stand a chance to enter the grand lucky draw where two winners will win one JR East pass each.

On top of that, all customers who order the inflight meals are also entitled to attractive airfare discounts of up to 28 per cent.

This discount is valid for travel until Mar. 31, 2022.

19 unique merchandise for sale

Customers can also purchase exclusive JAL merchandise from the cafe.

There are 19 items to choose from, including this JAL chopstick holder (S$17).

Photo from Japan Rail Cafe.

Or this JAL Furoshiki (S$14), which is a type of Japanese wrapping cloth.

Photo from Japan Rail Cafe.

Or even this sakura notebook:

Photo from Japan Rail Cafe.

Diners can also learn from Singapore-based JAL cabin crew on the art of gift wrapping using the furoshiki, as well as folding origami paper plans and cranes.

Photo from Japan Rail Cafe.

These sessions will only be available on weekends from Jan. 9, 2021, from 12pm to 6pm.

Details

Japan Rail Cafe, Guoco Tower, 5 Wallich Street, #01-20 Singapore 078883

Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays: 11am to 9pm, Fridays to Saturdays: 11am to 9:30pm, Sundays: 11am to 8pm

Come follow us on IG!

Top image from Japan Rail Cafe.

