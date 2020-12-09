Jade Rasif allegedly turned away from Royal Caribbean's cruise for not meeting health protocols

On Dec. 9, an 83-year-old passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of The Seas tested positive for Covid-19.

Passengers onboard the cruise who did not have close contact with the Covid-19 patient will be allowed to leave the ship.

Almost boarded cruise to nowhere

A Singaporean who almost became a passenger on the said cruise is local personality Jade Rasif.

She confirmed this detail in an Instagram story which she shared on Dec. 9:

According to a series of Instagram stories from Dec. 7, Jade was supposed to go on the cruise with her family.

Not allowed to board due to healthcare career

However, despite testing negative on the mandatory Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, she was barred from boarding the cruise.

She explained that she wasn't allowed to board the cruise allegedly because of her job in the healthcare sector.

Jade has been volunteering in the healthcare sector since April this year and converted into a full-time staff several months later.

Stressing that she "completely understands" Royal Caribbean International's stance, she said:

"As some of you guys know, I have been working [on the] frontline since May of this year and part of my job is I might potentially come into patients with Covid-19. Because of that, I'm not able to board the cruise."

She shared that while her family members were still able to get on the cruise, they chose not to as they didn't want to go without her.

Offered a refund

In a letter she received from Royal Caribbean International, the cruise line extended their sincerest apologies after they weren't able to welcome her on board the sailing as a result of not meeting one or more of the cruise's health protocols or policies.

They also offered Jade a refund for any taxes and fees as well as prepaid items purchased via Royal Caribbean International.

Mothership has reached out to Royal Caribbean International for a statement and will update this article accordingly.

Glass half full

While missing out on a holiday may be a bummer to some, Jade only wants to focus on the positives of the entire incident: Testing negative for Covid-19 and having four days to spend time with her family.

Jade also warned other healthcare workers who may be interested to go on cruises to nowhere that they may face the same predicament as her.

"At the end of the day, most healthcare workers, or people in general, feel the joy to help the people and the country, and make sure we all get over Covid-19 as soon as possible. The last thing we want to do is become health hazards ourselves. But there will be more cruises in 2021 and 2022, it's all good."

Top image screenshot from @djjaderasif on Instagram.

