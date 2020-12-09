Back

Italian man walks 450km to calm down after arguing with wife, gets S$648 fine for breaking Covid-19 curfew

His journey took a week.

Matthias Ang | December 09, 2020, 12:17 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

An Italian man who walked 450km following an argument with his wife in order to calm down has been fined for breaking the country's Covid-19 curfew rules, UK media The Independent reported.

The 48-year-old's journey, which took a week, had began in the northern Italian city of Como and ended in the town of Fano, on the Adriatic coast, 450km south.

He was subsequently handed a fine of €400 (S$648) when police picked him up at 2am along a coastal highway in a cold and tired but lucid state, Italian media and BBC reported.

Italy is currently subjected to a nationwide curfew from 10pm to 5am in a bid to stem a second wave of Covid-19 cases.

Offered food and drink along the way

Police were initially sceptical that he had walked so far, The Independent further reported.

However, a check on his name showed that he had been reported as missing by his wife in Como a week ago.

As for how he had made the trip, the man was further quoted as stating that he had met people along the way who had offered him food and drink.

In addition, he also walked an average of 65km a day.

Picked up by wife who was handed the fine and hotel bill

The man was subsequently put up at a hotel room in Fano.

When his wife arrived to pick him up the next day, she was handed the bill for the hotel, along with the curfew fine.

The reaction of his wife was not reported.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Google maps

3 children aged 1½ to 6 hospitalised after Newton pre-school salmonella & stomach flu outbreak

Parents unhappy.

December 09, 2020, 12:06 PM

Those not in close contact to Royal Caribbean Covid-19 case can leave ship & continue 'usual activities'

Close contacts of the case will be placed on quarantine.

December 09, 2020, 11:16 AM

Royal Caribbean Covid-19 case is 83-year-old passenger who tested negative before boarding

He had reported to the medical centre with diarrhoea.

December 09, 2020, 11:07 AM

2 M'sian police officers detained, allegedly forced couple to have sex while filming them

The couple were sent to a hospital for health checks.

December 09, 2020, 11:00 AM

Royal Caribbean cruise turns back to S'pore after Covid-19 case found on board

All guests and crew who have had close contact with this guest have been isolated.

December 09, 2020, 08:55 AM

M'sia granny loses close to S$100,000 in cash left in Milo tins destroyed by pests & time

Mad stacks of cash in ringgit eroded by pests, time and inflation.

December 09, 2020, 03:22 AM

Apple S'pore to release S$849 AirPods Max in 5 colours, including pink

Hmm.

December 09, 2020, 12:49 AM

Japan to stop selling Milo until March 2021 after viral tweet leads to high demand

Marvellous what Milo can do for you.

December 08, 2020, 11:27 PM

1 S'porean, 2 PRs amongst imported Covid-19 cases on Dec. 8

Tonight's update.

December 08, 2020, 10:55 PM

Girl, 10, finds glass shards in juice bottle served at W hotel Sentosa Cove, staff allegedly unsympathetic

Yikes.

December 08, 2020, 07:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.