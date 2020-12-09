Italian man walks 450km to calm down after arguing with wife, gets S$648 fine for breaking Covid-19 curfew

An Italian man who walked 450km following an argument with his wife in order to calm down has been fined for breaking the country's Covid-19 curfew rules, UK media The Independent reported.

The 48-year-old's journey, which took a week, had began in the northern Italian city of Como and ended in the town of Fano, on the Adriatic coast, 450km south.

He was subsequently handed a fine of €400 (S$648) when police picked him up at 2am along a coastal highway in a cold and tired but lucid state, Italian media and BBC reported.

Italy is currently subjected to a nationwide curfew from 10pm to 5am in a bid to stem a second wave of Covid-19 cases.

Offered food and drink along the way

Police were initially sceptical that he had walked so far, The Independent further reported.

However, a check on his name showed that he had been reported as missing by his wife in Como a week ago.

As for how he had made the trip, the man was further quoted as stating that he had met people along the way who had offered him food and drink.

In addition, he also walked an average of 65km a day.

Picked up by wife who was handed the fine and hotel bill

The man was subsequently put up at a hotel room in Fano.

When his wife arrived to pick him up the next day, she was handed the bill for the hotel, along with the curfew fine.

The reaction of his wife was not reported.

Top image from Google maps