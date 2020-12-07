Imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore came from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, M'sia, & Myanmar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Dec. 7

This brings the total number of cases to 58,273.

13 imported cases

There were no locally-transmitted cases reported today. All 13 of the new cases are imported cases, who were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

The 13 comprise:

One Singaporean (Case 58489) who returned from Indonesia

One Permanent Resident (Case 58488) who returned from India

10 Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar (Cases 58479, 58480, 58481, 58482, 58483, 58484, 58485, 58486, 58487 and 58490)

One Dependant’s Pass holder (Case 58478) who arrived from Bangladesh

Case 58489 experienced onset of symptoms on Dec. 4, while the 12 other cases were asymptomatic.

8 cases discharged

8 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,168 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 28 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

48 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported on Dec. 7.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

