IKEA opening interior design studio at Jurong Point with BTO packages from S$9,900 in Jan. 2021

Live in an IKEA showroom.

Fasiha Nazren | December 14, 2020, 08:19 PM

Swedish furniture chain IKEA is opening a new outlet in Jurong Point — but it will be quite unlike its usual stores.

IKEA's planning and renovation studio

The outlet, which opens January 2021, is a planning and renovation studio in collaboration with interior design firm Livspace.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

According to its website, the outlet will provide exclusive renovation services for homes.

The entire project, from design to installation, will be managed by Livspace.

BTO packages from S$9,900

This service will provide budget-friendly BTO packages for home renovation.

  • 2-room package (From S$9,900)

  • 3-room package (From S$12,500)

  • 4-room package (From S$15,600)

  • 5-room package (From S$16,000)

This is what you can expect:

Photo from IKEA's website.

Photo from IKEA's website.

Photo from IKEA's website.

Photo from IKEA's website.

Based on the website, the costs will also include kitchen and living room renovations, as well as IKEA furniture, light fixtures and furnishing for the different spaces in the house.

However, installation and delivery costs from IKEA haven't been included in the price break-up, as it depends on the final quote of the renovation.

More information on the planning and renovation studio can be found here.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren and IKEA Singapore.

