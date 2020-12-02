IKEA S'pore dropping first ever apparel & accessory collection on Dec. 10, 2020

Furniture, food, and now clothes.

IKEA is launching EFTERTRÄDA, its first branded merchandise capsule collection in stores on Dec. 10, 2020, and online on Dec. 17, 2020.

Prices start from S$3.90.

The collection features water bottles, T-shirts, bath towels and hoodies, with designs that take after the company's minimalist principles when it comes to home furnishing.

Expect items that are mostly white and accented by IKEA’s blue and yellow logo.

The barcodes are a nod IKEA's popular BILLY bookcase.

More details will be released by IKEA in the coming days.

The collection was previously released in Japan as well:

Top image via IKEA Singapore and IKEA Japan