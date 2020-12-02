Back

IKEA S'pore dropping first ever apparel & accessory collection on Dec. 10, 2020

Minimalist designs.

Mandy How | December 02, 2020, 11:40 AM

Furniture, food, and now clothes.

IKEA is launching EFTERTRÄDA, its first branded merchandise capsule collection in stores on Dec. 10, 2020, and online on Dec. 17, 2020.

Prices start from S$3.90.

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Photo via IKEA Singapore

The collection features water bottles, T-shirts, bath towels and hoodies, with designs that take after the company's minimalist principles when it comes to home furnishing. 

Expect items that are mostly white and accented by IKEA’s blue and yellow logo.

Photo via @atelier_lita/Instagram

Photo via IKEA Japan/Instagram

Photo via IKEA Japan/Instagram

The barcodes are a nod IKEA's popular BILLY bookcase.

More details will be released by IKEA in the coming days.

The collection was previously released in Japan as well:

Top image via IKEA Singapore and IKEA Japan

