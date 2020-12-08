Back

IKEA will no longer have print catalogues

Everything going online.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 08, 2020, 01:13 PM

IKEA will be discontinuing their printed catalogue.

End of a 70-year run

This will put an end to the 70-year tradition, which first came out in 1951.

​"Now it's time to say goodbye to the catalogue as we embark on our next journey filled with new firsts," IKEA Singapore said on their website.

"We thank all our catalogue fans for your enthusiasm over the last 42 years in Singapore.​​"

Customers can continue to access the final edition of the IKEA catalogue in stores or on the IKEA website here.

Going digital

According to Reuters the catalogue has been a big part of IKEA's marketing budget.

At its peak, the catalogue ran 200 million copies, including those distributed to households and IKEA stores all over the world.

The decision was largely made as a result of the company's push to become more digital.

A smaller print publication by IKEA would be available in stores next year, which will be focused on providing inspiration for home furnishing.

