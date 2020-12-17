ICA warns travellers of fake S'pore Arrival Card site that charges US$30 for arrival card submission

In March, the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced that all travellers arriving in Singapore, including Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs), must submit a health declaration prior to proceeding with immigration clearance.

And according to ICA, it seems that some have taken advantage of this mandatory declaration to attempt to phish for travellers' personal information by setting up a fake website.

ICA warns of fake SG Arrival Card website

On Thursday (Dec. 17), ICA announced that the existence of the fake website — named "Online Singapore Arrival Card" — had come to their attention.

The website claims to be ICA's electronic arrival card website that replaced the paper Disembarkation/Embarkation card, and, of course, it is not.

The fake website, ICA wrote, phishes for personal particulars of travellers arriving in Singapore , and requests for a payment of US$30 (S$39.75) for submission of the card.

"We would like to clarify that the official SGAC e-Service by ICA does not require travellers to make a payment to complete the online submission," wrote ICA.

They added, "ICA takes a serious view of such fake websites as they undermine public trust in our system and processes."

Website includes disclaimer

Mothership visited the Online Singapore Arrival Card website to see what it contained.

Upon clicking into the application form, the fake website asked for similar information as what ICA asks for on the SG Arrival Card, such as personal particulars and travel history.

However, prior to submitting the form, the fake website asks the traveller to pay US$30 (S$39.75), and includes the note that "Africa Tour Visa SL" will appear on the traveller's bank statement.

A disclaimer at the bottom of the home page states that the website is not affiliated with the Singapore government, and alleged that the prices charged cover the cost of the "assistance" for filling out the SG Arrival Card.

At the bottom of the webpage, it also says "Africa Tour Visa S.L." in the copyright line.

Top photo via ICA.