Winnie The Pooh-inspired cafe in Clementi serves unique gelatos & Viet drip coffee till 12am daily

Here's another win for the west side: a new cafe has recently opened in Clementi.

Winnie the Pooh-inspired cafe

Called the Hundred Acre Creamery, you'd find that the quaint yellow-themed cafe is subtly inspired by classic cartoon Winnie the Pooh.

For example, the cafe is filled with quotes from characters in the Winnie the Pooh series.

And, of course, a plushie of Pooh himself greeting customers at the counter.

From S$3.80 per scoop

The cafe serves a variety of gelato, more desserts as well as Vietnamese premium coffees and homemade teas.

You can choose from a variety of interesting gelato flavours like Thai Tea Lychee, Peach Basil or even the Ocean Blue, which has blue pea, white chocolate, and nori.

A scoop goes from S$3.80 while premium flavours go for an extra S$1 and gourmet flavours at an additional S$1.50.

As Hundred Acre regularly rotates their flavours, you can check out the flavours of the day on their website before heading down.

Gelatos can be served on top of rosemary cones.

Or on a freshly baked waffle.

Diners can wash down the desserts with Hundred Acre's Vietnamese premium drip coffee (from S$4.50).

Open till 12am

Hundred Acre is one of several cafes that recently popped up in Clementi.

If you happen to be a night owl, you'd be glad to know that the cafe is open daily until 12am.

If it's a little out of your way, Hundred Acre also delivers selected ice cream flavours right to your doorstep.

Details

109 Clementi Street 11 #01-37 Singapore 120109

Opening hours: 12pm to 12am, daily

