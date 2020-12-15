Back

S'pore man finds more than 10 lizard eggs while fixing home electrical switch

There was also some cracked egg shells.

Fasiha Nazren | December 15, 2020, 05:27 PM

When the electrical appliance in one's home is faulty, one would usually find that it's a result of a short circuit.

But for one person who goes by Deon Bean on Facebook, he found more than that.

On Dec. 14, Deon shared a post to Facebook group SG Hacks: Repairs, Fixes and Cool Ideas.

Lizard eggs in socket

According to his post, Deon was changing the switches and sockets for his mother-in-law a week ago when he found some small eggs in one of the sockets.

While he shared that he wasn't disgusted as first, he soon realised that those are actually house lizard eggs.

Photo from Deon Bean on Facebook.

There were at least 10 unhatched eggs in the socket on top of several cracked eggshells, presumably belonging to the house lizard hatchlings.

In response to Deon's sighting, another Facebook user also shared a similar experience:

via SG Hacks: Repairs, Fixes and Cool Ideas/Facebook comment section.

Up to 20 eggs at a time

Such an occurrence isn't as uncommon as one would think.

House lizards tend to lay eggs in dark, moist and cool areas.

Female lizards can lay up to 20 eggs at a time.

It takes up to 40 to 60 days before the eggs hatch into lizard hatchlings.

Not all eggs will hatch successfully, though.

Reptile eggs are very delicate and even the small holes can harm the lizard inside.

Top image from Deon Bean and WikiMedia.

