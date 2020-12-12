Chicken rice stall in Hougang sells soya sauce chicken rice for only S$1

While Singapore has a global reputation of being one of the most expensive cities in the world (although this year it dropped to fourth on the list), one thing that those of us who live here know and love is that we can get delicious and affordable hawker fare basically everywhere.

One such food stall located in a coffeeshop in Hougang is having a promotion, selling soya sauce chicken rice for only S$1.

Special promotion

According to a Facebook post by one Eunice Tan, the stall — Master Hua Hong Kong Style Roasted Delights — is having a special promotion, selling soya sauce chicken rice for only S$1.

"The usual chicken rice is already very delicious and cheap," Tan wrote in Mandarin, adding that the portion is quite good.

She also stated that adding the roasted pork to the soya chicken rice is only an extra S$1, for a total of S$2.

According to a photo comment on Tan's post from another Facebook user, the portion sizes appear to be quite generous, especially for the price.

Also on promotion is a whole steamed or soya sauce chicken for only S$9.90 (usual price S$15.80).

Located at Hougang Avenue 6

Master Hua Hong Kong Style Roasted Delights is located at FoodCity Coffeeshop, at Block 529 Hougang Avenue 6.

Top photos via Facebook / Eunice Tan.