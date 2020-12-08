Hong Kong bans dining from 6pm, closes gyms & salons in bid to contain 4th Covid-19 wave

Hong Kong has ramped up its Covid-19 measures again in its efforts to fight its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

More measures might be rolled out

The new measures include a dine-in ban from 6pm, as well as the closure of gyms, beauty parlours, and massage parlours.

According to Bloomberg, Chief Executive Carrie Lam did not say during the Tuesday (Dec. 8) press briefing when these measures would take effect.

"We have no choice," said Lam. "We all need to be mentally prepared about more measures to be rolled out.”

Hong Kong has recorded more than 100 new Covid-19 cases daily for the past week.

New surge 'more complicated'

Lam said that the new surge of Covid-19 cases was more complicated than the previous wave in July, reported Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP).

She added that local public transport data showed that more people were out on the street despite safe distancing measures in place.

The Hong Kong government had just tightened up measures last week, banning public gatherings of more than two people and closing restaurants at 10pm.

HKFP also reported that civil servants were asked to go back to work from home arrangements. Karaoke lounges, amusement arcades, games rooms and concert halls were closed entirely too.

"I don’t want to give the wrong impression that we have passed the peak of the pandemic,” Lam said on Nov. 30.

Travel bubble delayed further

On Dec. 1, it was reported that the Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble (ATB) will be delayed further.

The ATB launch was originally scheduled to take place on Nov. 22, but was deferred by two weeks just before the launch.

Top image adapted Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images.