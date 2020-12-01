Back

S'pore heritage boutique chain offers loft rooms from $110/night in central locations

Minimum stay of 3D2N.

Mandy How | December 01, 2020, 06:14 PM

To seduce the general population that have come into possession of SingapoRediscovers vouchers, Heritage Collection is offering rates from S$65 nett for a single room and S$110 nett for a loft room. 

The homegrown boutique hospitality group has properties at three locations:

  • Heritage Collection on Seah (City Hall)

  • Heritage Collection on Clarke Quay

  • Heritage Collection on Chinatown

While prices are lower than average, guests will need to book a minimum 3D2N's stay.

All rooms feature a kitchenette, an Apple TV, and the requisite amenities for a "comfortable night's stay."

Studio Single with No Windows (from S$65 nett/night)

Chinatown Studio (windowless). Photo via Heritage Collection.

The small space makes it more suitable for just one person rather than couples.

Although the promotional page states prices from S$65, this listing costs at least S$80/night on the booking site at time of writing.

Studio (from S$75 nett/night)

Chinatown Studio with Skylight. Photo via Heritage Collection.

Chinatown Studio Premium. Photo via Heritage Collection.

Clarke Quay Studio Premium. Photo via Heritage Collection.

Parties of two can opt for a Studio instead.

Other options include the Studio Premium or Studio with Skylight, which will cost slightly more.

Similarly, prices listed on the booking site were slightly higher at S$95 per night.

Loft (from $85 nett/night)

Seah Loft. Photo via Heritage Collection.

Premium Loft (from S$90 nett/night)

Seah Premium Loft. Photo via Heritage Collection.

Seah Premium Loft. Photo via Heritage Collection.

Chinatown Premium Loft. Photo via Heritage Collection.

If you like lots of natural light, go for the more spacious Studio Premiums and Premium Lofts, which have bigger windows.

How to book

  • Redeem your SingapoRediscover Vouchers on Globaltix (the authorised booking partner)

  • Contact Heritage Collections with your preferred dates of stay and a screenshot of your e-ticket. The sales team will reserve a room for you.

Note that rates vary across the different hotel locations.

The lowest price we saw on Globaltix was S$160 for a 3D2N-stay in a Studio Single with no windows, while the loft was going for S$220/3D2N.

If you're not using your vouchers, there's a 10 per cent off when you book via their site for stays by Dec. 31, 2020.

Use the code "HCYEAREND" when keying in the dates of stay for the discount, and receive a Heritage Collection EZ-Link card.

The card features artwork from mural artist Yip Yew Chong.

From Jan. 1, guests will still receive the EZ-Link card for every SingapoRediscovers booking.

Two locations — Heritage Collection on Clarke Quay and Heritage Collection on Seah — will be closed for refurbishment works in late-December and February 2021 respectively.

The refurbishment takes place over one month.

Top photo via Heritage Collection

