S'pore heritage boutique chain offers loft rooms from $110/night in central locations

To seduce the general population that have come into possession of SingapoRediscovers vouchers, Heritage Collection is offering rates from S$65 nett for a single room and S$110 nett for a loft room.

The homegrown boutique hospitality group has properties at three locations:

Heritage Collection on Seah (City Hall)

Heritage Collection on Clarke Quay

Heritage Collection on Chinatown

While prices are lower than average, guests will need to book a minimum 3D2N's stay.

All rooms feature a kitchenette, an Apple TV, and the requisite amenities for a "comfortable night's stay."

Studio Single with No Windows (from S$65 nett/night)

The small space makes it more suitable for just one person rather than couples.

Although the promotional page states prices from S$65, this listing costs at least S$80/night on the booking site at time of writing.

Studio (from S$75 nett/night)

Parties of two can opt for a Studio instead.

Other options include the Studio Premium or Studio with Skylight, which will cost slightly more.

Similarly, prices listed on the booking site were slightly higher at S$95 per night.

Loft (from $85 nett/night)

Premium Loft (from S$90 nett/night)

If you like lots of natural light, go for the more spacious Studio Premiums and Premium Lofts, which have bigger windows.

How to book

Redeem your SingapoRediscover Vouchers on Globaltix (the authorised booking partner)

Contact Heritage Collections with your preferred dates of stay and a screenshot of your e-ticket. The sales team will reserve a room for you. [email protected] 9772 3378 (WhatsApp) 6223 7155 (call)



Note that rates vary across the different hotel locations.

The lowest price we saw on Globaltix was S$160 for a 3D2N-stay in a Studio Single with no windows, while the loft was going for S$220/3D2N.

If you're not using your vouchers, there's a 10 per cent off when you book via their site for stays by Dec. 31, 2020.

Use the code "HCYEAREND" when keying in the dates of stay for the discount, and receive a Heritage Collection EZ-Link card.

The card features artwork from mural artist Yip Yew Chong.

From Jan. 1, guests will still receive the EZ-Link card for every SingapoRediscovers booking.

Two locations — Heritage Collection on Clarke Quay and Heritage Collection on Seah — will be closed for refurbishment works in late-December and February 2021 respectively.

The refurbishment takes place over one month.

Top photo via Heritage Collection